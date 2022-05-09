Wedbush Research Analysts Increase Earnings Estimates for GoDaddy Inc. (NYSE:GDDY)

GoDaddy Inc. (NYSE:GDDY – Get Rating) – Investment analysts at Wedbush raised their Q2 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for GoDaddy in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, May 5th. Wedbush analyst Y. Arounian now forecasts that the technology company will post earnings of $0.68 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $0.42. Wedbush also issued estimates for GoDaddy’s Q3 2022 earnings at $0.89 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $2.76 EPS and Q1 2023 earnings at $1.29 EPS.
GoDaddy (NYSE:GDDY – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The technology company reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.42 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $1 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $989.20 million. GoDaddy had a net margin of 7.66% and a negative return on equity of 1,824.95%. The company’s revenue was up 11.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.06 earnings per share.
GDDY opened at $76.98 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.89 billion, a PE ratio of 43.25, a P/E/G ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 0.96. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $82.63 and its 200 day moving average price is $77.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 46.37, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.78. GoDaddy has a 12-month low of $65.70 and a 12-month high of $90.43.
Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. CAPROCK Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of GoDaddy by 4.9% during the 1st quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. now owns 3,686 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $309,000 after purchasing an additional 172 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its position in shares of GoDaddy by 23.3% during the 1st quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 947 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $79,000 after purchasing an additional 179 shares in the last quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of GoDaddy by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,232 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $529,000 after purchasing an additional 202 shares in the last quarter. Tobam boosted its position in shares of GoDaddy by 31.7% during the 1st quarter. Tobam now owns 872 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $73,000 after purchasing an additional 210 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Column Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of GoDaddy by 25.4% during the 1st quarter. Column Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,080 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $90,000 after purchasing an additional 219 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 98.38% of the company’s stock.
In other news, CAO Nick Daddario sold 1,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.47, for a total transaction of $115,458.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Amanpal Singh Bhutani sold 9,254 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.68, for a total transaction of $746,612.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 18,933 shares of company stock valued at $1,549,583 in the last quarter. 0.38% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.
About GoDaddy (Get Rating)
GoDaddy Inc engages in the design and development of cloud-based technology products in the United States and internationally. The company provides domain name registration product that enables to engage customers at the initial stage of establishing a digital identity. It also offers shared Website hosting products that provide various applications and products, such as web analytics, Secure Sockets Layer certificates, and WordPress; Website hosting on virtual private servers and virtual dedicated servers products, which allows customers to select the server configuration suited for their applications, requirements, and growth; managed hosting products to set up, monitor, maintain, secure, and patch software and servers for customers; and security products, a suite of tools designed to help secure customers' online presence.
