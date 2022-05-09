Wedbush Trims Shopify (NYSE:SHOP) Target Price to $538.00

Shopify (NYSE:SHOP – Get Rating) (TSE:SHOP) had its price target lowered by stock analysts at Wedbush from $630.00 to $538.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, The Fly reports. Wedbush’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 42.52% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other analysts have also commented on SHOP. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price target on Shopify from $1,450.00 to $800.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. Barclays decreased their price target on Shopify from $1,800.00 to $1,200.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 1st. Citigroup decreased their price target on Shopify from $534.00 to $432.00 in a research note on Friday. Wolfe Research cut their price objective on Shopify from $1,500.00 to $1,100.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Shopify in a research report on Thursday, March 17th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have issued a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $941.05.

Get Shopify alerts:

Shares of SHOP stock opened at $377.49 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $591.74 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1,007.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 12.15 and a current ratio of 12.15. Shopify has a twelve month low of $355.13 and a twelve month high of $1,762.92. The company has a market capitalization of $47.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 301.99 and a beta of 1.82.

Shares of Shopify are going to split before the market opens on Wednesday, June 29th. The 10-1 split was announced on Monday, April 11th. The newly minted shares will be distributed to shareholders after the market closes on Tuesday, June 28th.

Shopify (NYSE:SHOP – Get Rating) (TSE:SHOP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The software maker reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.39) by $0.59. Shopify had a return on equity of 1.89% and a net margin of 3.77%. The company had revenue of $1.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.24 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.32 EPS. Shopify’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Shopify will post -1.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SHOP. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Shopify in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,578,341,000. Capital Research Global Investors increased its stake in shares of Shopify by 48.0% during the fourth quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 2,105,757 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,900,449,000 after purchasing an additional 683,314 shares during the period. Fortis Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Shopify by 338,945.0% during the third quarter. Fortis Advisors LLC now owns 339,045 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $475,000 after purchasing an additional 338,945 shares during the period. MFA Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Shopify by 135,577.8% during the third quarter. MFA Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 324,270 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $324,000 after purchasing an additional 324,031 shares during the period. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Shopify by 568.0% during the first quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 237,172 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $160,319,000 after purchasing an additional 201,665 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.60% of the company’s stock.

About Shopify (Get Rating)

Shopify Inc, a commerce company, provides a commerce platform and services in Canada, the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. The company's platform enables merchants to displays, manages, markets, and sells its products through various sales channels, including web and mobile storefronts, physical retail locations, pop-up shops, social media storefronts, native mobile apps, buy buttons, and marketplaces; and enables to manage products and inventory, process orders and payments, fulfill and ship orders, new buyers and build customer relationships, source products, leverage analytics and reporting, manage cash, payments and transactions, and access financing.

Read More

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Shopify Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Shopify and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.