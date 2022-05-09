Weekly Analysts’ Ratings Changes for Sandstorm Gold (SSL)

A number of firms have modified their ratings and price targets on shares of Sandstorm Gold (TSE: SSL) recently:

5/3/2022 – Sandstorm Gold had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Cormark. They now have a C$12.50 price target on the stock, up previously from C$11.50.

5/3/2022 – Sandstorm Gold had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at HC Wainwright. They now have a C$14.75 price target on the stock.

4/22/2022 – Sandstorm Gold had its price target raised by analysts at Canaccord Genuity Group Inc. from C$11.50 to C$12.50.

4/20/2022 – Sandstorm Gold had its price target raised by analysts at National Bankshares, Inc. from C$10.00 to C$12.50.

4/6/2022 – Sandstorm Gold had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at HC Wainwright. They now have a C$14.75 price target on the stock.

SSL opened at C$8.65 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of C$1.66 billion and a P/E ratio of 47.79. Sandstorm Gold Ltd. has a one year low of C$6.86 and a one year high of C$11.61. The company has a fifty day moving average price of C$10.19 and a 200-day moving average price of C$8.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 4.57 and a quick ratio of 3.85.

Get Sandstorm Gold Ltd alerts:

Sandstorm Gold (TSE:SSL – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 17th. The company reported C$0.05 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.06 by C($0.01). The company had revenue of C$37.60 million during the quarter. On average, analysts expect that Sandstorm Gold Ltd. will post 0.23 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 29th. Investors of record on Friday, April 29th were issued a dividend of $0.02 per share. This represents a $0.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, April 18th. Sandstorm Gold’s dividend payout ratio is currently 44.20%.

In other news, Director David Awram sold 99,500 shares of Sandstorm Gold stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of C$8.72, for a total value of C$867,968.35. Following the transaction, the director now owns 558,240 shares in the company, valued at C$4,869,694.99. In the last quarter, insiders sold 188,500 shares of company stock worth $1,671,249.

Sandstorm Gold Ltd. operates as a gold royalty company. The company focuses on acquiring royalties and gold and other metals purchase agreements (streams) from companies that have advanced stage development projects or operating mines. It offers upfront payments for companies to acquire a stream or royalty and receives the right to purchase a percentage of a mine's production for the life of the mine at a fixed price per unit or at a fixed percentage of the spot price.

Further Reading

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Sandstorm Gold Ltd Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sandstorm Gold Ltd and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.