Weekly Analysts’ Ratings Updates for ATCO (ACO.X)

Several analysts have recently updated their ratings and price targets for ATCO (TSE: ACO.X):

5/2/2022 – ATCO had its price target raised by analysts at National Bankshares, Inc. from C$45.00 to C$46.00. They now have a “sector perform” rating on the stock.

4/29/2022 – ATCO had its price target raised by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from C$47.00 to C$49.00. They now have a “sector perform” rating on the stock.

4/29/2022 – ATCO had its price target raised by analysts at TD Securities from C$53.00 to C$55.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

4/29/2022 – ATCO had its price target raised by analysts at CIBC from C$52.00 to C$53.00.

4/21/2022 – ATCO had its price target raised by analysts at CIBC from C$50.00 to C$52.00.

4/13/2022 – ATCO had its price target raised by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG to C$49.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

4/13/2022 – ATCO had its price target raised by analysts at CSFB from C$48.00 to C$49.00.

Shares of ACO.X stock traded up C$0.03 during trading hours on Monday, reaching C$46.31. The company had a trading volume of 62,778 shares, compared to its average volume of 240,799. The business has a fifty day moving average price of C$43.66 and a 200-day moving average price of C$42.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 127.76, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 1.40. The firm has a market cap of C$5.30 billion and a PE ratio of 21.54. ATCO Ltd. has a one year low of C$40.00 and a one year high of C$46.42.

ATCO Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides housing, logistics and transportation, agriculture, water, real estate, and energy and energy infrastructure solutions in Canada, Australia, and internationally. The company offers workforce and residential housing; modular facilities; construction and site support; workforce lodging; facility operations and maintenance; defense operations; and disaster and emergency management services.

