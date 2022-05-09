Weekly Analysts’ Ratings Updates for Northern Oil and Gas (NOG)

Northern Oil and Gas (NYSEAMERICAN: NOG) recently received a number of ratings updates from brokerages and research firms:

5/5/2022 – Northern Oil and Gas was downgraded by analysts at TheStreet from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating.

4/26/2022 – Northern Oil and Gas had its price target raised by analysts at Citigroup Inc. from $31.00 to $36.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

4/25/2022 – Northern Oil and Gas had its price target raised by analysts at Raymond James from $45.00 to $48.00. They now have a “strong-buy” rating on the stock.

4/21/2022 – Northern Oil and Gas had its price target raised by analysts at Truist Financial Co. from $45.00 to $50.00.

4/7/2022 – Northern Oil and Gas had its price target raised by analysts at Piper Sandler from $37.00 to $40.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

3/25/2022 – Northern Oil and Gas had its price target raised by analysts at Raymond James from $43.00 to $45.00. They now have a “strong-buy” rating on the stock.

3/15/2022 – Northern Oil and Gas was upgraded by analysts at Johnson Rice from an “accumulate” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $50.00 price target on the stock.

3/14/2022 – Northern Oil and Gas was downgraded by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating. They now have a $34.00 price target on the stock. They noted that the move was a valuation call. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

3/10/2022 – Northern Oil and Gas had its price target raised by analysts at Piper Sandler from $36.00 to $37.00.

Shares of NOG opened at $29.23 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.73. Northern Oil and Gas, Inc. has a 12 month low of $14.03 and a 12 month high of $30.44. The firm has a market cap of $2.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -28.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.51 and a beta of 2.25.

Northern Oil and Gas (NYSEAMERICAN:NOG – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The energy company reported $1.58 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.27 by $0.31. Northern Oil and Gas had a negative return on equity of 351.74% and a net margin of 1.28%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.62 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Northern Oil and Gas, Inc. will post 5.76 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 29th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 29th will be paid a $0.19 dividend. This is an increase from Northern Oil and Gas’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.60%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 28th. Northern Oil and Gas’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -54.90%.

In other news, insider Michael D. Kelly sold 13,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.34, for a total value of $368,420.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Lisa Meier sold 12,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.88, for a total value of $323,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 4.40% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Northern Oil and Gas during the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new position in Northern Oil and Gas during the third quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Northern Oil and Gas during the third quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust bought a new position in Northern Oil and Gas during the first quarter valued at approximately $140,000. Finally, State of Tennessee Treasury Department bought a new position in Northern Oil and Gas during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $140,000. 88.47% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Northern Oil and Gas, Inc, an independent energy company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, exploitation, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas properties in the United States. The company primarily holds interests in the Williston Basin, the Appalachian Basin, and the Permian Basin in the United States.

