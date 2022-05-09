Weekly Investment Analysts’ Ratings Changes for easyJet (EZJ)

Several analysts have recently updated their ratings and price targets for easyJet (LON: EZJ):
- 5/3/2022 – easyJet had its “equal weight” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Barclays PLC. They now have a GBX 700 ($8.74) price target on the stock.
- 4/28/2022 – easyJet was given a new GBX 600 ($7.50) price target on by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co..
- 4/26/2022 – easyJet had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Berenberg Bank. They now have a GBX 750 ($9.37) price target on the stock.
- 4/22/2022 – easyJet was given a new GBX 700 ($8.74) price target on by analysts at Barclays PLC.
- 4/20/2022 – easyJet had its “equal weight” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Barclays PLC. They now have a GBX 705 ($8.81) price target on the stock.
- 4/20/2022 – easyJet was given a new GBX 620 ($7.75) price target on by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co..
- 4/19/2022 – easyJet had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Berenberg Bank. They now have a GBX 750 ($9.37) price target on the stock.
- 4/19/2022 – easyJet was given a new GBX 570 ($7.12) price target on by analysts at Deutsche Bank Rese….
- 4/13/2022 – easyJet had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft. They now have a GBX 570 ($7.12) price target on the stock.
- 4/13/2022 – easyJet had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Liberum Capital. They now have a GBX 800 ($9.99) price target on the stock.
- 4/13/2022 – easyJet was given a new GBX 570 ($7.12) price target on by analysts at Deutsche Bank Rese….
- 4/12/2022 – easyJet was given a new GBX 709 ($8.86) price target on by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG.
- 4/12/2022 – easyJet was given a new GBX 825 ($10.31) price target on by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc..
- 4/12/2022 – easyJet was given a new GBX 800 ($9.99) price target on by analysts at Sanford C. Bernstein.
- 4/12/2022 – easyJet was given a new GBX 815 ($10.18) price target on by analysts at UBS Group AG.
- 4/11/2022 – easyJet was given a new GBX 620 ($7.75) price target on by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co..
- 4/5/2022 – easyJet was given a new GBX 620 ($7.75) price target on by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co..
- 3/31/2022 – easyJet was given a new GBX 750 ($9.37) price target on by analysts at Berenberg Bank.
- 3/29/2022 – easyJet had its “sell” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Citigroup Inc.. They now have a GBX 425 ($5.31) price target on the stock.
- 3/29/2022 – easyJet had its “equal weight” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Barclays PLC. They now have a GBX 705 ($8.81) price target on the stock.
- 3/28/2022 – easyJet was given a new GBX 825 ($10.31) price target on by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc..
- 3/25/2022 – easyJet had its “overweight” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Morgan Stanley. They now have a GBX 800 ($9.99) price target on the stock, down previously from GBX 900 ($11.24).
- 3/25/2022 – easyJet had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Berenberg Bank. They now have a GBX 750 ($9.37) price target on the stock.
- 3/24/2022 – easyJet had its price target lowered by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from GBX 680 ($8.49) to GBX 570 ($7.12). They now have a “hold” rating on the stock.
- 3/24/2022 – easyJet was given a new GBX 570 ($7.12) price target on by analysts at Deutsche Bank Rese….
- 3/22/2022 – easyJet was given a new GBX 800 ($9.99) price target on by analysts at Sanford C. Bernstein.
- 3/14/2022 – easyJet had its “equal weight” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Barclays PLC. They now have a GBX 705 ($8.81) price target on the stock.
easyJet stock traded down GBX 11.47 ($0.14) during midday trading on Monday, reaching GBX 498.93 ($6.23). The stock had a trading volume of 6,814,617 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,900,160. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 535.48 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 577.31. easyJet plc has a twelve month low of GBX 417.40 ($5.21) and a twelve month high of GBX 1,086.04 ($13.57). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 169.72, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a current ratio of 1.56. The stock has a market capitalization of £3.78 billion and a PE ratio of -3.13.
In related news, insider Julie Southern bought 1,517 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 22nd. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 656 ($8.19) per share, for a total transaction of £9,951.52 ($12,431.63). Also, insider Stephen Hester purchased 20,000 shares of easyJet stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 4th. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 480 ($6.00) per share, for a total transaction of £96,000 ($119,925.05). Insiders purchased 21,567 shares of company stock worth $10,625,070 in the last 90 days.
Featured Stories
- Johnson Outdoors Falls On Bleak Outlook
- Time to Buy These 3 Oversold Mid-Caps
- Institutional Support For Tyson Foods Is Growing
- HCA Healthcare Stock is Ready to Climb Higher
- Littelfuse Stock is Hitting on All Cylinders
Want More Great Investing Ideas?
- 3 Stocks to DOUBLE This Year
- The 10 Best Stocks to Own in 2022
- 7 Stocks to Buy and Hold Forever
- 9 "MUST OWN" Growth Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for easyJet plc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for easyJet plc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.