Weekly Investment Analysts’ Ratings Changes for Scorpio Tankers (STNG)

Scorpio Tankers (NYSE: STNG) recently received a number of ratings updates from brokerages and research firms:

4/29/2022 – Scorpio Tankers had its price target raised by analysts at B. Riley from $30.00 to $35.00.

4/29/2022 – Scorpio Tankers had its price target raised by analysts at HC Wainwright from $28.00 to $38.00.

4/28/2022 – Scorpio Tankers was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating.

4/27/2022 – Scorpio Tankers is now covered by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc.. They set a “buy” rating and a $27.00 price target on the stock.

3/31/2022 – Scorpio Tankers is now covered by analysts at StockNews.com. They set a “sell” rating on the stock.

3/29/2022 – Scorpio Tankers was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “Scorpio Tankers Inc. is a provider of marine transportation of petroleum products worldwide. The Company’s initial fleet consists of three modern panamax tankers. Its vessels carry petroleum products and crude oil for integrated oil companies, oil traders, and other customers. Scorpio Tankers Inc. is headquartered in Monaco, Scorpio. “

3/23/2022 – Scorpio Tankers had its price target raised by analysts at BTIG Research from $24.00 to $28.00.

NYSE:STNG traded down $2.73 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $23.99. The company had a trading volume of 1,662,906 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,055,428. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08. The company has a 50-day moving average of $21.11 and a 200 day moving average of $16.79. The company has a market cap of $1.40 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.15 and a beta of 0.54. Scorpio Tankers Inc. has a 1 year low of $11.02 and a 1 year high of $27.90.

Get Scorpio Tankers Inc alerts:

Scorpio Tankers (NYSE:STNG – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The shipping company reported ($0.27) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.58) by $0.31. Scorpio Tankers had a negative return on equity of 10.00% and a negative net margin of 44.17%. The business had revenue of $174.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $158.43 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($1.05) EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 29.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Scorpio Tankers Inc. will post 2.47 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 20th will be paid a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 19th. Scorpio Tankers’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -8.58%.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in STNG. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC acquired a new position in Scorpio Tankers during the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Wilen Investment Management CORP. acquired a new position in Scorpio Tankers during the 3rd quarter worth about $61,000. ProShare Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Scorpio Tankers during the 4th quarter worth about $136,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new position in Scorpio Tankers during the 4th quarter worth about $145,000. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP lifted its stake in Scorpio Tankers by 6.8% during the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 11,681 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $150,000 after acquiring an additional 742 shares in the last quarter. 42.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Scorpio Tankers Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the seaborne transportation of refined petroleum products in the shipping markets worldwide. As of March 18, 2022, the company's fleet consisted of 124 owned, finance leased, or bareboat chartered-in tankers, including 42 LR2, 6 LR1, 62 MR, and 14 Handymax with a weighted average age of approximately 6.2 years.

Featured Articles

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Scorpio Tankers Inc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Scorpio Tankers Inc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.