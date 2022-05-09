Weekly Investment Analysts’ Ratings Updates for Cameco (CCJ)

A number of firms have modified their ratings and price targets on shares of Cameco (NYSE: CCJ) recently:

5/6/2022 – Cameco had its price target lowered by analysts at Canaccord Genuity Group Inc. from C$44.00 to C$43.00.

5/6/2022 – Cameco had its price target lowered by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from C$50.00 to C$45.00.

4/22/2022 – Cameco had its price target raised by analysts at Canaccord Genuity Group Inc. from C$37.00 to C$44.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

4/20/2022 – Cameco had its price target raised by analysts at Raymond James from C$40.00 to C$47.00.

4/13/2022 – Cameco had its price target raised by analysts at Scotiabank from C$40.00 to C$47.00.

4/12/2022 – Cameco had its price target raised by analysts at Bank of America Co. from C$40.00 to C$46.00.

4/11/2022 – Cameco was upgraded by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating. They now have a $50.00 price target on the stock.

3/31/2022 – Cameco is now covered by analysts at StockNews.com. They set a “sell” rating on the stock.

3/30/2022 – Cameco was upgraded by analysts at BMO Capital Markets from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating. They now have a $42.00 price target on the stock, up previously from $33.00.

CCJ stock opened at $23.84 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $27.62 and a 200 day moving average price of $24.64. Cameco Co. has a fifty-two week low of $15.34 and a fifty-two week high of $32.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 4.19 and a current ratio of 5.18. The firm has a market cap of $9.50 billion, a PE ratio of -216.71 and a beta of 0.88.

Cameco (NYSE:CCJ – Get Rating) (TSE:CCO) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The basic materials company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02) by $0.07. Cameco had a negative net margin of 3.72% and a negative return on equity of 1.08%. The firm had revenue of $368.91 million during the quarter. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.09 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Cameco Co. will post 0.1 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared an annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 30th will be given a $0.094 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 29th. This is an increase from Cameco’s previous annual dividend of $0.06. This represents a yield of 0.41%. Cameco’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -54.54%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. AdvisorNet Financial Inc bought a new stake in Cameco in the first quarter worth $29,000. Bank of New Hampshire purchased a new position in Cameco in the first quarter valued at about $34,000. Sandy Cove Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Cameco in the fourth quarter valued at about $38,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Cameco during the third quarter worth about $44,000. Finally, Settian Capital LP purchased a new stake in shares of Cameco during the fourth quarter worth about $48,000. Institutional investors own 57.95% of the company’s stock.

Cameco Corporation produces and sells uranium. It operates through two segments, Uranium and Fuel Services. The Uranium segment is involved in the exploration for, mining, and milling, as well as purchase and sale of uranium concentrate. The Fuel Services segment engages in the refining, conversion, and fabrication of uranium concentrate, as well as the purchase and sale of conversion services.

