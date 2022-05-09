Weekly Investment Analysts’ Ratings Updates for Whitbread (WTB)

Several brokerages have updated their recommendations and price targets on shares of Whitbread (LON: WTB) in the last few weeks:

5/5/2022 – Whitbread had its “overweight” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Barclays PLC. They now have a GBX 4,000 ($49.97) price target on the stock.

4/28/2022 – Whitbread had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Shore Capital.

4/26/2022 – Whitbread had its “overweight” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Morgan Stanley. They now have a GBX 3,800 ($47.47) price target on the stock.

4/21/2022 – Whitbread had its “overweight” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Barclays PLC. They now have a GBX 4,000 ($49.97) price target on the stock.

4/14/2022 – Whitbread had its “overweight” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Morgan Stanley. They now have a GBX 3,800 ($47.47) price target on the stock.

4/7/2022 – Whitbread had its “overweight” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Barclays PLC. They now have a GBX 4,000 ($49.97) price target on the stock.

3/25/2022 – Whitbread had its “overweight” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Morgan Stanley.

3/24/2022 – Whitbread had its “overweight” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Barclays PLC. They now have a GBX 4,000 ($49.97) price target on the stock.

Whitbread stock opened at GBX 2,669.85 ($33.35) on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 113.95, a current ratio of 1.85 and a quick ratio of 1.70. The company has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 2,788.15 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 2,968. Whitbread plc has a 12 month low of GBX 2,384 ($29.78) and a 12 month high of GBX 3,465.38 ($43.29). The company has a market cap of £5.39 billion and a PE ratio of 127.74.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 26th will be given a GBX 34.70 ($0.43) dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 26th. This is a boost from Whitbread’s previous dividend of $32.65. This represents a yield of 1.26%.

In other Whitbread news, insider Nicholas Cadbury sold 2,924 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 2,575 ($32.17), for a total transaction of £75,293 ($94,057.46).

Whitbread plc operates hotels and restaurants in the United Kingdom, Germany, and internationally. It operates approximately 857 hotels with 78,718 rooms in the United Kingdom; and 4,880 rooms in Germany under the Premier Inn, ZIP by Premier Inn, and hub by Premier Inn brands; and 768 restaurants under the Brewers Fayre, Beefeater, Whitbread Inns, Cookhouse & Pub, Bar+Block Steakhouse, Thyme, and Table Table brands.

