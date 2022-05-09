Weekly Research Analysts’ Ratings Changes for CTS (CTS)

A number of firms have modified their ratings and price targets on shares of CTS (NYSE: CTS) recently:

5/6/2022 – CTS was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating.

5/3/2022 – CTS was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “CTS Corporation is a leading designer and manufacturer of products that Sense, Connect and Move. CTS manufactures sensors, actuators and electronic components and supplies these products to OEMs in the aerospace, communications, defense, industrial, information technology, medical and transportation markets. CTS focus on providing advanced technology, exceptional customer service and superior value to industry partners throughout the globe. CTS aims to be at the forefront of technology, delivering innovative sensing, connectivity and motion solutions for the creation and advancement of products and services around the world. CTS Corporation engages in the design, manufacture, assembly, and sale of electronic components and sensors, as well as the provision of electronics manufacturing services worldwide. It operates in two segments, Electronics Manufacturing Services, and Components and Sensors. “

4/27/2022 – CTS was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating.

4/26/2022 – CTS was downgraded by analysts at TheStreet from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating.

4/19/2022 – CTS was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating.

4/11/2022 – CTS was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating.

4/1/2022 – CTS was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating.

3/24/2022 – CTS was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating.

Shares of NYSE:CTS opened at $36.61 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $1.17 billion, a P/E ratio of -35.54 and a beta of 0.67. CTS Co. has a 12 month low of $28.72 and a 12 month high of $39.49. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $35.21. The company has a current ratio of 2.54, a quick ratio of 2.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10.

CTS (NYSE:CTS – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The electronics maker reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $147.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $134.15 million. CTS had a positive return on equity of 14.93% and a negative net margin of 6.32%. CTS’s revenue was up 15.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.46 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that CTS Co. will post 2.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 22nd. Investors of record on Friday, March 18th were paid a $0.04 dividend. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 17th. CTS’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -15.53%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CTS. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of CTS by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,173,881 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $189,983,000 after buying an additional 113,504 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in CTS by 1.6% in the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,567,772 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $48,461,000 after purchasing an additional 25,153 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in shares of CTS by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,521,723 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $55,877,000 after purchasing an additional 51,319 shares in the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. increased its position in shares of CTS by 19.3% during the fourth quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 1,062,905 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $39,030,000 after purchasing an additional 172,060 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of CTS by 14.0% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 769,465 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $22,599,000 after purchasing an additional 94,428 shares during the last quarter. 91.02% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CTS Corporation manufactures and sells sensors, actuators, and connectivity components in North America, Europe, and Asia. The company provides sensors and actuators for use in passenger or commercial vehicles; connectivity components for telecommunications infrastructure, information technology, and other high-speed applications; switches, temperature sensors, and potentiometers supplied to multiple markets; and fabricated piezoelectric materials and substrates used primarily in medical, industrial, aerospace and defense, and information technology markets.

