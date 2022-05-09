Weekly Research Analysts’ Ratings Changes for Stratec (SBS)

Several analysts have recently updated their ratings and price targets for Stratec (ETR: SBS):
- 5/6/2022 – Stratec was given a new €138.00 ($145.26) price target on by analysts at Deutsche Bank Rese….
- 5/5/2022 – Stratec was given a new €116.00 ($122.11) price target on by analysts at Warburg Research.
- 4/21/2022 – Stratec was given a new €125.00 ($131.58) price target on by analysts at Berenberg Bank.
- 4/19/2022 – Stratec was given a new €138.00 ($145.26) price target on by analysts at Deutsche Bank Rese….
- 4/6/2022 – Stratec was given a new €138.00 ($145.26) price target on by analysts at Deutsche Bank Rese….
- 3/31/2022 – Stratec was given a new €154.00 ($162.11) price target on by analysts at Deutsche Bank Rese….
- 3/30/2022 – Stratec was given a new €144.00 ($151.58) price target on by analysts at Warburg Research.
Shares of Stratec stock traded down €1.40 ($1.47) on Monday, reaching €102.20 ($107.58). 18,475 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,253. Stratec SE has a 52 week low of €94.20 ($99.16) and a 52 week high of €147.40 ($155.16). The company has a 50 day moving average of €111.55 and a 200 day moving average of €120.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.24 billion and a PE ratio of 31.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 41.45, a current ratio of 4.12 and a quick ratio of 2.13.
Stratec SE, together with its subsidiaries, designs and manufactures automation and instrumentation solutions in the fields of in-vitro diagnostics and life sciences in Germany, European Union, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Instrumentation, Diatron, and Smart Consumables. The Instrumentation segment designs and manufactures automated analyzer systems, including service parts and consumables for clinical diagnostics and biotechnology customers.
