Weekly Research Analysts’ Ratings Updates for Continental Resources (CLR)

A number of firms have modified their ratings and price targets on shares of Continental Resources (NYSE: CLR) recently:

4/25/2022 – Continental Resources had its price target raised by analysts at Raymond James from $70.00 to $80.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

4/25/2022 – Continental Resources had its price target raised by analysts at Susquehanna Bancshares, Inc. from $61.00 to $66.00.

4/25/2022 – Continental Resources had its price target raised by analysts at Susquehanna from $61.00 to $66.00.

4/22/2022 – Continental Resources had its price target raised by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $53.00 to $70.00. They now have an “underweight” rating on the stock.

4/22/2022 – Continental Resources was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating.

4/21/2022 – Continental Resources had its price target raised by analysts at Truist Financial Co. from $80.00 to $95.00.

4/19/2022 – Continental Resources had its price target raised by analysts at Barclays PLC from $64.00 to $67.00. They now have an “underweight” rating on the stock.

4/14/2022 – Continental Resources had its price target raised by analysts at KeyCorp from $70.00 to $72.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

4/8/2022 – Continental Resources had its price target raised by analysts at KeyCorp from $68.00 to $70.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

4/7/2022 – Continental Resources had its price target raised by analysts at Piper Sandler from $61.00 to $76.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

3/31/2022 – Continental Resources had its price target raised by analysts at Mizuho from $59.00 to $72.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

3/31/2022 – Continental Resources is now covered by analysts at StockNews.com. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

3/24/2022 – Continental Resources had its price target raised by analysts at KeyCorp from $63.00 to $68.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

3/18/2022 – Continental Resources had its price target raised by analysts at Barclays PLC from $44.00 to $64.00.

3/14/2022 – Continental Resources had its price target raised by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $64.00 to $82.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

3/10/2022 – Continental Resources had its price target raised by analysts at Piper Sandler from $55.00 to $61.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

Shares of CLR traded down $7.15 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $55.02. 1,746,847 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,955,102. The stock has a market cap of $20.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.02, a P/E/G ratio of 0.14 and a beta of 2.77. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $60.69 and its two-hundred day moving average is $53.22. Continental Resources, Inc. has a 12 month low of $28.61 and a 12 month high of $66.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.97.

Get Continental Resources Inc alerts:

Continental Resources (NYSE:CLR – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The oil and natural gas company reported $2.65 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.41 by $0.24. The firm had revenue of $1.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.16 billion. Continental Resources had a return on equity of 31.43% and a net margin of 31.63%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 49.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.77 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Continental Resources, Inc. will post 11.22 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 23rd. Investors of record on Monday, May 9th will be issued a $0.28 dividend. This is a positive change from Continental Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 6th. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.04%. Continental Resources’s payout ratio is presently 16.76%.

In other news, major shareholder Harold Hamm purchased 300,744 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 7th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $59.30 per share, for a total transaction of $17,834,119.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, President Jack H. Stark sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.68, for a total value of $1,592,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 100,000 shares of company stock valued at $6,204,250 in the last quarter. 58.57% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. First Horizon Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Continental Resources during the 3rd quarter worth about $27,000. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in Continental Resources during the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Logan Capital Management Inc. grew its position in Continental Resources by 90.0% during the 3rd quarter. Logan Capital Management Inc. now owns 950 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 450 shares during the period. Bellwether Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Continental Resources during the 4th quarter worth about $44,000. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its position in shares of Continental Resources by 507.8% during the 1st quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 778 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 650 shares during the period. 13.41% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Continental Resources, Inc explores for, develops, produces, and manages crude oil, natural gas, and related products primarily in the north, south, and east regions of the United States. The company sells its crude oil and natural gas production to energy marketing companies, crude oil refining companies, and natural gas gathering and processing companies.

Recommended Stories

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Continental Resources Inc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Continental Resources Inc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.