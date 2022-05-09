Weekly Research Analysts’ Ratings Updates for Safran (SAF)

A number of firms have modified their ratings and price targets on shares of Safran (EPA: SAF) recently:

5/5/2022 – Safran was given a new €97.00 ($102.11) price target on by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc..

5/3/2022 – Safran was given a new €125.00 ($131.58) price target on by analysts at Deutsche Bank Rese….

5/3/2022 – Safran was given a new €140.00 ($147.37) price target on by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co..

4/29/2022 – Safran was given a new €95.00 ($100.00) price target on by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc..

4/20/2022 – Safran was given a new €140.00 ($147.37) price target on by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co..

4/19/2022 – Safran was given a new €125.00 ($131.58) price target on by analysts at Deutsche Bank Rese….

4/19/2022 – Safran was given a new €136.00 ($143.16) price target on by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc..

4/13/2022 – Safran was given a new €136.00 ($143.16) price target on by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc..

4/5/2022 – Safran was given a new €140.00 ($147.37) price target on by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co..

3/28/2022 – Safran was given a new €140.00 ($147.37) price target on by analysts at Barclays PLC.

3/25/2022 – Safran was given a new €136.00 ($143.16) price target on by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc..

3/21/2022 – Safran was given a new €95.00 ($100.00) price target on by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc..

3/11/2022 – Safran was given a new €140.00 ($147.37) price target on by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co..

SAF stock traded down €1.69 ($1.78) during midday trading on Monday, reaching €95.42 ($100.44). The company had a trading volume of 1,254,036 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,060,000. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of €103.92 and a 200-day moving average price of €108.12. Safran SA has a 1-year low of €67.17 ($70.71) and a 1-year high of €92.36 ($97.22).

Safran SA, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the aerospace and defense businesses worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Aerospace Propulsion; Aircraft Equipment, Defense and Aerosystems; and Aircraft Interiors. The Aerospace Propulsion segment designs, develops, produces, and markets propulsion and mechanical power transmission systems for commercial aircraft, military transport, training and combat aircraft, civil and military helicopters, and drones.

