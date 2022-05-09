Weekly Research Analysts’ Ratings Updates for Tonix Pharmaceuticals (TNXP)

Tonix Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ: TNXP) has recently received a number of price target changes and ratings updates:
- 5/5/2022 – Tonix Pharmaceuticals is now covered by analysts at StockNews.com. They set a “sell” rating on the stock.
- 4/27/2022 – Tonix Pharmaceuticals is now covered by analysts at StockNews.com. They set a “sell” rating on the stock.
- 4/19/2022 – Tonix Pharmaceuticals is now covered by analysts at StockNews.com. They set a “sell” rating on the stock.
- 4/18/2022 – Tonix Pharmaceuticals is now covered by analysts at Noble Financial. They set an “outperform” rating and a $0.60 price target on the stock.
- 4/11/2022 – Tonix Pharmaceuticals is now covered by analysts at StockNews.com. They set a “sell” rating on the stock.
- 4/3/2022 – Tonix Pharmaceuticals is now covered by analysts at StockNews.com. They set a “sell” rating on the stock.
- 3/26/2022 – Tonix Pharmaceuticals is now covered by analysts at StockNews.com. They set a “sell” rating on the stock.
- 3/18/2022 – Tonix Pharmaceuticals is now covered by analysts at StockNews.com. They set a “sell” rating on the stock.
- 3/10/2022 – Tonix Pharmaceuticals is now covered by analysts at StockNews.com. They set a “sell” rating on the stock.
Shares of TNXP stock traded down $0.01 on Monday, reaching $0.13. 18,702,161 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 25,417,283. The company has a market cap of $70.59 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.51 and a beta of 1.41. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $0.20 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.31. Tonix Pharmaceuticals Holding Corp. has a 1 year low of $0.13 and a 1 year high of $1.42.
Tonix Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:TNXP – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Monday, March 14th. The company reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07). Analysts anticipate that Tonix Pharmaceuticals Holding Corp. will post -0.2 EPS for the current year.
Tonix Pharmaceuticals Holding Corp. discovers, acquires, develops, and licenses small molecules and biologics to treat and prevent human diseases and alleviate suffering. Its immunology product candidates include biologics to address organ transplant rejection, autoimmune diseases, and cancer; and central nervous system (CNS) product candidates comprise small molecules and biologics to treat pain, neurologic, psychiatric, and addiction conditions.
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Tonix Pharmaceuticals (TNXP)
- Johnson Outdoors Falls On Bleak Outlook
- Time to Buy These 3 Oversold Mid-Caps
- Institutional Support For Tyson Foods Is Growing
- HCA Healthcare Stock is Ready to Climb Higher
- Mattel Stock is Ready to Catch
Want More Great Investing Ideas?
- 3 Stocks to DOUBLE This Year
- The 10 Best Stocks to Own in 2022
- 7 Stocks to Buy and Hold Forever
- 9 "MUST OWN" Growth Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for Tonix Pharmaceuticals Holding Corp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tonix Pharmaceuticals Holding Corp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.