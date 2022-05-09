Weekly Research Analysts’ Ratings Updates for Tonix Pharmaceuticals (TNXP)

Tonix Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ: TNXP) has recently received a number of price target changes and ratings updates:

5/5/2022 – Tonix Pharmaceuticals is now covered by analysts at StockNews.com. They set a “sell” rating on the stock.

4/27/2022 – Tonix Pharmaceuticals is now covered by analysts at StockNews.com. They set a “sell” rating on the stock.

4/19/2022 – Tonix Pharmaceuticals is now covered by analysts at StockNews.com. They set a “sell” rating on the stock.

4/18/2022 – Tonix Pharmaceuticals is now covered by analysts at Noble Financial. They set an “outperform” rating and a $0.60 price target on the stock.

4/11/2022 – Tonix Pharmaceuticals is now covered by analysts at StockNews.com. They set a “sell” rating on the stock.

4/3/2022 – Tonix Pharmaceuticals is now covered by analysts at StockNews.com. They set a “sell” rating on the stock.

3/26/2022 – Tonix Pharmaceuticals is now covered by analysts at StockNews.com. They set a “sell” rating on the stock.

3/18/2022 – Tonix Pharmaceuticals is now covered by analysts at StockNews.com. They set a “sell” rating on the stock.

3/10/2022 – Tonix Pharmaceuticals is now covered by analysts at StockNews.com. They set a “sell” rating on the stock.

Shares of TNXP stock traded down $0.01 on Monday, reaching $0.13. 18,702,161 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 25,417,283. The company has a market cap of $70.59 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.51 and a beta of 1.41. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $0.20 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.31. Tonix Pharmaceuticals Holding Corp. has a 1 year low of $0.13 and a 1 year high of $1.42.

Get Tonix Pharmaceuticals Holding Corp alerts:

Tonix Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:TNXP – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Monday, March 14th. The company reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07). Analysts anticipate that Tonix Pharmaceuticals Holding Corp. will post -0.2 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Royal Bank of Canada acquired a new position in Tonix Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter worth about $25,000. Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in Tonix Pharmaceuticals by 197.3% during the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 46,217 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 30,669 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP acquired a new position in Tonix Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter worth about $37,000. Jane Street Group LLC boosted its position in Tonix Pharmaceuticals by 558.9% during the third quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 79,091 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 67,088 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. acquired a new position in Tonix Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter worth about $95,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 22.87% of the company’s stock.

Tonix Pharmaceuticals Holding Corp. discovers, acquires, develops, and licenses small molecules and biologics to treat and prevent human diseases and alleviate suffering. Its immunology product candidates include biologics to address organ transplant rejection, autoimmune diseases, and cancer; and central nervous system (CNS) product candidates comprise small molecules and biologics to treat pain, neurologic, psychiatric, and addiction conditions.

Featured Articles

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Tonix Pharmaceuticals Holding Corp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tonix Pharmaceuticals Holding Corp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.