Wejo Group (WEJO) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Monday

Wejo Group (NASDAQ:WEJO – Get Rating) will post its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Monday, May 16th. Analysts expect Wejo Group to post earnings of ($0.24) per share for the quarter. Individual that are interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.
Shares of Wejo Group stock opened at $2.85 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 3.58 and a quick ratio of 3.58. Wejo Group has a 52-week low of $2.67 and a 52-week high of $19.90. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $3.50.
Several research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Wejo Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on shares of Wejo Group from $10.00 to $8.00 in a report on Friday, April 1st.
Wejo Group Company Profile (Get Rating)
Wejo Group Limited provides software and technology solutions to various market verticals. It offers Wejo Neural Edge, a cloud software and analytics platform that makes accessing and sharing volumes of connected vehicle data. The company provides Wejo Marketplace Data Solutions, which includes its data visualization platform; and Wejo Software and Cloud Solutions.
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Wejo Group (WEJO)
- ChemoCentryx: A Biotech Stock Well Worth the Risk
- Skechers Stock Can Be Bought on Pullbacks
- Nasdaq Stock is a Buy the (Deep) Dip Opportunity
- Three Stocks To Ride Out A Rough Market
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 5/2 – 5/6
Want More Great Investing Ideas?
- 3 Stocks to DOUBLE This Year
- The 10 Best Stocks to Own in 2022
- 7 Stocks to Buy and Hold Forever
- 9 "MUST OWN" Growth Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for Wejo Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wejo Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.