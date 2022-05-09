Wejo Group (WEJO) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Monday

Wejo Group (NASDAQ:WEJO – Get Rating) will post its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Monday, May 16th. Analysts expect Wejo Group to post earnings of ($0.24) per share for the quarter. Individual that are interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Shares of Wejo Group stock opened at $2.85 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 3.58 and a quick ratio of 3.58. Wejo Group has a 52-week low of $2.67 and a 52-week high of $19.90. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $3.50.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Wejo Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on shares of Wejo Group from $10.00 to $8.00 in a report on Friday, April 1st.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in WEJO. Geode Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Wejo Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $341,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Wejo Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, State of Tennessee Treasury Department bought a new stake in Wejo Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $291,000. 60.97% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wejo Group Company Profile (Get Rating)

Wejo Group Limited provides software and technology solutions to various market verticals. It offers Wejo Neural Edge, a cloud software and analytics platform that makes accessing and sharing volumes of connected vehicle data. The company provides Wejo Marketplace Data Solutions, which includes its data visualization platform; and Wejo Software and Cloud Solutions.

