WESCO International (NYSE:WCC) Releases FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

WESCO International (NYSE:WCC – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $14.00-$15.00 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.64. The company issued revenue guidance of $20.40 billion-$20.95 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $19.51 billion.
NYSE WCC traded down $7.31 during trading on Monday, reaching $132.94. 19,220 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 449,452. The stock has a market cap of $6.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 2.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a current ratio of 2.08. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $125.56 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $127.18. WESCO International has a 1 year low of $93.80 and a 1 year high of $144.43.
WESCO International (NYSE:WCC – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The technology company reported $3.63 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.20 by $1.43. WESCO International had a return on equity of 18.31% and a net margin of 3.07%. The business had revenue of $4.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.62 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.43 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 22.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that WESCO International will post 14.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.
In related news, Director Easwaran Sundaram sold 7,344 shares of WESCO International stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.01, for a total value of $881,353.44. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 2.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.
A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in WCC. Titleist Asset Management LTD. acquired a new position in WESCO International in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $320,000. Comerica Bank boosted its stake in WESCO International by 217.0% in the fourth quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 7,385 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $893,000 after acquiring an additional 5,055 shares during the period. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its stake in WESCO International by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 63,085 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $8,301,000 after acquiring an additional 1,328 shares during the period. 92.83% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
WESCO International Company Profile (Get Rating)
WESCO International, Inc provides business-to-business distribution, logistics services, and supply chain solutions in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Electrical & Electronic Solutions (EES), Communications & Security Solutions (CSS), and Utility and Broadband Solutions (UBS).
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on WESCO International (WCC)
- Time to Buy These 3 Oversold Mid-Caps
- Institutional Support For Tyson Foods Is Growing
- Johnson Outdoors Falls On Bleak Outlook
- Mattel Stock is Ready to Catch
- Littelfuse Stock is Hitting on All Cylinders
Want More Great Investing Ideas?
- 3 Stocks to DOUBLE This Year
- The 10 Best Stocks to Own in 2022
- 7 Stocks to Buy and Hold Forever
- 9 "MUST OWN" Growth Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for WESCO International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WESCO International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.