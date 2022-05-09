WESCO International (NYSE:WCC) Releases FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

WESCO International (NYSE:WCC – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $14.00-$15.00 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.64. The company issued revenue guidance of $20.40 billion-$20.95 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $19.51 billion.

NYSE WCC traded down $7.31 during trading on Monday, reaching $132.94. 19,220 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 449,452. The stock has a market cap of $6.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 2.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a current ratio of 2.08. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $125.56 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $127.18. WESCO International has a 1 year low of $93.80 and a 1 year high of $144.43.

WESCO International (NYSE:WCC – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The technology company reported $3.63 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.20 by $1.43. WESCO International had a return on equity of 18.31% and a net margin of 3.07%. The business had revenue of $4.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.62 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.43 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 22.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that WESCO International will post 14.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

WCC has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on WESCO International in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a hold rating for the company. Loop Capital increased their target price on WESCO International from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded WESCO International from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $128.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, February 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, WESCO International has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $150.43.

In related news, Director Easwaran Sundaram sold 7,344 shares of WESCO International stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.01, for a total value of $881,353.44. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 2.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in WCC. Titleist Asset Management LTD. acquired a new position in WESCO International in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $320,000. Comerica Bank boosted its stake in WESCO International by 217.0% in the fourth quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 7,385 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $893,000 after acquiring an additional 5,055 shares during the period. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its stake in WESCO International by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 63,085 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $8,301,000 after acquiring an additional 1,328 shares during the period. 92.83% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

WESCO International, Inc provides business-to-business distribution, logistics services, and supply chain solutions in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Electrical & Electronic Solutions (EES), Communications & Security Solutions (CSS), and Utility and Broadband Solutions (UBS).

