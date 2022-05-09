Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies Co. (NYSE:WAB) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies Co. (NYSE:WAB – Get Rating) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the eight brokerages that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $101.17.

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Sunday, May 1st. Stephens increased their price target on shares of Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Finally, Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 28th.

In other Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies news, VP David L. Deninno sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.36, for a total value of $476,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Albert J. Neupaver sold 55,877 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.80, for a total transaction of $5,408,893.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 65,889 shares of company stock worth $6,363,538. 1.22% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. NuWave Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies by 220.2% during the 1st quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 333 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 229 shares during the last quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. boosted its position in Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies by 8.3% during the 3rd quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. now owns 4,682 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $404,000 after buying an additional 358 shares during the period. Vigilant Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies during the 1st quarter worth approximately $39,000. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its position in Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies by 95.6% during the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 837 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $72,000 after buying an additional 409 shares during the period. Finally, RPG Investment Advisory LLC boosted its position in Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. RPG Investment Advisory LLC now owns 87,869 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $8,094,000 after buying an additional 609 shares during the period. 91.70% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies stock opened at $89.80 on Monday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $92.30 and its 200 day simple moving average is $92.18. Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies has a 52-week low of $76.30 and a 52-week high of $100.04. The firm has a market cap of $16.40 billion, a PE ratio of 28.33, a P/E/G ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 1.36.

Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies (NYSE:WAB – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The transportation company reported $1.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.12 by $0.01. Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies had a return on equity of 8.27% and a net margin of 7.51%. The business had revenue of $1.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.97 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.89 EPS. Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies will post 4.93 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 25th were paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 24th. This is a boost from Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 18.93%.

Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies Corporation provides technology-based equipment, systems, and services for the freight rail and passenger transit industries worldwide. It operates through two segments, Freight and Transit. The Freight segment manufactures and services components for new and existing freight cars and locomotives; builds new commuter locomotives; rebuilds freight locomotives; supplies railway electronics, positive train control equipment, signal design, and engineering services; and provides related heat exchange and cooling systems.

