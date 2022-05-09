Westlake Chemical Partners LP (WLKP) To Go Ex-Dividend on May 11th

Westlake Chemical Partners LP (NYSE:WLKP – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Monday, May 2nd, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 12th will be given a dividend of 0.471 per share by the basic materials company on Thursday, May 26th. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 11th.

Westlake Chemical Partners has increased its dividend by an average of 5.3% annually over the last three years. Westlake Chemical Partners has a payout ratio of 80.8% meaning its dividend is currently covered by earnings, but may not be in the future if the company’s earnings tumble. Equities research analysts expect Westlake Chemical Partners to earn $2.40 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.89 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 78.8%.

WLKP opened at $27.93 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $27.14. The company has a current ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 2.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The stock has a market cap of $983.53 million, a P/E ratio of 11.78, a PEG ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.05. Westlake Chemical Partners has a 52 week low of $22.68 and a 52 week high of $29.40.

Westlake Chemical Partners ( NYSE:WLKP Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The basic materials company reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by ($0.10). Westlake Chemical Partners had a return on equity of 8.79% and a net margin of 6.39%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.43 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Westlake Chemical Partners will post 2.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on WLKP shares. StockNews.com started coverage on Westlake Chemical Partners in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on Westlake Chemical Partners from $30.00 to $31.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd.

In related news, SVP Andrew Kenner acquired 8,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 7th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $26.15 per share, with a total value of $209,200.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Westlake Chemical Partners during the third quarter valued at about $25,000. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in shares of Westlake Chemical Partners by 58.9% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,688 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $72,000 after acquiring an additional 996 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. grew its stake in shares of Westlake Chemical Partners by 29.7% during the fourth quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 15,166 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $407,000 after acquiring an additional 3,475 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC grew its stake in Westlake Chemical Partners by 1.7% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 36,478 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $888,000 after purchasing an additional 617 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Westlake Chemical Partners by 22.3% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 282,755 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $7,612,000 after purchasing an additional 51,606 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 32.16% of the company’s stock.

Westlake Chemical Partners LP acquires, develops, and operates ethylene production facilities and related assets in the United States. The company's ethylene production facilities primarily convert ethane into ethylene. It also sells ethylene co-products, including propylene, crude butadiene, pyrolysis gasoline, and hydrogen directly to third parties on either a spot or contract basis.

