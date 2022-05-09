Westlake Chemical Partners (NYSE:WLKP) Price Target Increased to $32.00 by Analysts at Barclays

Westlake Chemical Partners (NYSE:WLKP – Get Rating) had its price objective lifted by stock analysts at Barclays from $31.00 to $32.00 in a report released on Monday, The Fly reports. Barclays‘s price objective indicates a potential upside of 14.57% from the company’s current price.

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on WLKP. StockNews.com began coverage on Westlake Chemical Partners in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on Westlake Chemical Partners from $30.00 to $31.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd.

Shares of WLKP opened at $27.93 on Monday. Westlake Chemical Partners has a 52-week low of $22.68 and a 52-week high of $29.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 2.55 and a current ratio of 0.61. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $27.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $983.53 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.78, a PEG ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.05.

Westlake Chemical Partners ( NYSE:WLKP Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The basic materials company reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.56 by ($0.10). Westlake Chemical Partners had a net margin of 6.39% and a return on equity of 8.79%. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.43 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Westlake Chemical Partners will post 2.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, SVP Andrew Kenner bought 8,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 7th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $26.15 per share, with a total value of $209,200.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Arkfeld Wealth Strategies L.L.C. raised its position in Westlake Chemical Partners by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Arkfeld Wealth Strategies L.L.C. now owns 67,232 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,860,000 after buying an additional 998 shares during the last quarter. Eagle Global Advisors LLC raised its position in Westlake Chemical Partners by 4.3% in the 1st quarter. Eagle Global Advisors LLC now owns 42,373 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,147,000 after buying an additional 1,741 shares during the last quarter. Delphi Management Inc. MA raised its position in Westlake Chemical Partners by 6.4% in the 4th quarter. Delphi Management Inc. MA now owns 39,052 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,049,000 after buying an additional 2,360 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. raised its position in Westlake Chemical Partners by 29.7% in the 4th quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 15,166 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $407,000 after buying an additional 3,475 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC raised its position in Westlake Chemical Partners by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 37,415 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,005,000 after buying an additional 937 shares during the last quarter. 32.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Westlake Chemical Partners LP acquires, develops, and operates ethylene production facilities and related assets in the United States. The company's ethylene production facilities primarily convert ethane into ethylene. It also sells ethylene co-products, including propylene, crude butadiene, pyrolysis gasoline, and hydrogen directly to third parties on either a spot or contract basis.

