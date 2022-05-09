Westlake (NYSE:WLK) PT Raised to $150.00 at Barclays

Westlake (NYSE:WLK – Get Rating) had its price target increased by research analysts at Barclays from $135.00 to $150.00 in a report released on Monday, The Fly reports. Barclays‘s price objective points to a potential upside of 9.17% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Westlake from $128.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $135.00 target price on shares of Westlake in a research report on Friday, April 8th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Westlake from $150.00 to $162.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. StockNews.com upgraded Westlake from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, April 2nd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on Westlake from $110.00 to $129.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $129.85.

WLK stock opened at $137.40 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 2.12, a quick ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.60 billion, a PE ratio of 7.03, a PEG ratio of 0.22 and a beta of 1.19. Westlake has a 1-year low of $78.06 and a 1-year high of $141.19. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $122.73 and its 200 day simple moving average is $107.96.

Westlake ( NYSE:WLK Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 3rd. The specialty chemicals company reported $5.83 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.70 by $1.13. Westlake had a return on equity of 30.67% and a net margin of 18.76%. The firm had revenue of $4.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.46 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.87 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 72.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Westlake will post 19.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CAO Johnathan Stevan Zoeller sold 1,006 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.39, for a total value of $111,052.34. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Robert F. Buesinger sold 2,730 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.55, for a total value of $315,451.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 50,659 shares of company stock valued at $6,477,945. Insiders own 73.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Soroban Capital Partners LP bought a new position in Westlake in the fourth quarter worth approximately $115,498,000. Millennium Management LLC boosted its holdings in Westlake by 90.2% in the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,291,436 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $117,701,000 after acquiring an additional 612,509 shares in the last quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Westlake by 1,832.7% in the third quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 561,231 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $51,151,000 after acquiring an additional 532,193 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new position in Westlake in the fourth quarter worth approximately $40,506,000. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Westlake by 11,632.1% in the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 356,187 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $34,595,000 after acquiring an additional 353,151 shares in the last quarter.

Westlake Corporation manufactures and supplies petrochemicals, polymers, and building products worldwide. It operates through two segments, Performance and Essential Materials; and Housing and Infrastructure Products. The Performance and Essential Materials segment manufactures and markets polyethylene, styrene monomer, ethylene co-products, PVC, VCM, ethylene dichloride chlor-alkali, and chlorinated derivative products.

