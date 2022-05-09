Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. (NYSE:WPM) to Post Q2 2022 Earnings of $0.37 Per Share, Edison Inv. Res Forecasts

Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. (NYSE:WPM – Get Rating) – Analysts at Edison Inv. Res cut their Q2 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Wheaton Precious Metals in a research note issued on Thursday, May 5th. Edison Inv. Res analyst C. Gibson now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $0.37 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.39. Edison Inv. Res also issued estimates for Wheaton Precious Metals’ Q3 2022 earnings at $0.36 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.36 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $1.43 EPS.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Wheaton Precious Metals in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. National Bank Financial boosted their target price on shares of Wheaton Precious Metals from C$68.00 to C$75.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Wheaton Precious Metals from $45.00 to $49.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 21st. Raymond James set a $61.00 price objective on shares of Wheaton Precious Metals and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, KeyCorp upped their price objective on shares of Wheaton Precious Metals from $46.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 19th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Wheaton Precious Metals presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $58.00.

NYSE:WPM opened at $44.15 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $47.78 and a 200-day moving average of $43.71. The company has a market cap of $19.92 billion, a PE ratio of 26.44, a PEG ratio of 6.06 and a beta of 0.50. Wheaton Precious Metals has a one year low of $36.39 and a one year high of $51.90.

Wheaton Precious Metals (NYSE:WPM – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $307.24 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $313.27 million. Wheaton Precious Metals had a net margin of 63.33% and a return on equity of 9.71%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.36 earnings per share.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 7th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 24th were paid a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.36%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 23rd. Wheaton Precious Metals’s payout ratio is 35.93%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. AE Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Wheaton Precious Metals by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 10,228 shares of the company’s stock valued at $487,000 after buying an additional 207 shares in the last quarter. Huntington National Bank lifted its stake in shares of Wheaton Precious Metals by 40.1% during the 4th quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 873 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Wheaton Precious Metals by 4.8% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 5,699 shares of the company’s stock valued at $271,000 after buying an additional 263 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Wheaton Precious Metals by 9.4% during the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 3,598 shares of the company’s stock valued at $154,000 after buying an additional 310 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PCJ Investment Counsel Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Wheaton Precious Metals by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. PCJ Investment Counsel Ltd. now owns 15,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $644,000 after buying an additional 330 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.90% of the company’s stock.

Wheaton Precious Metals Corp., a streaming company, primarily sells precious metals in Canada and internationally. The company sells gold, silver, palladium, and cobalt deposits. It has a portfolio of interests in the 23 operating mines and 13 development projects. The company was formerly known as Silver Wheaton Corp.

