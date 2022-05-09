Wheaton Precious Metals (LON:WPM) Price Target Cut to GBX 3,800 by Analysts at Berenberg Bank

Wheaton Precious Metals (LON:WPM – Get Rating) had its price objective decreased by Berenberg Bank from GBX 3,900 ($48.72) to GBX 3,800 ($47.47) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, Marketbeat reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Berenberg Bank’s price target indicates a potential upside of 8.19% from the company’s current price.

Shares of Wheaton Precious Metals stock opened at GBX 3,512.37 ($43.88) on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of £15.84 billion and a P/E ratio of 25.90. Wheaton Precious Metals has a 52-week low of GBX 2,634.50 ($32.91) and a 52-week high of GBX 4,038.20 ($50.45). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 8.00 and a current ratio of 8.41. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 3,672.97 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 3,281.46.

Wheaton Precious Metals Corp., a streaming company, primarily sells precious metals in Canada and internationally. The company sells gold, silver, palladium, and cobalt deposits. It has a portfolio of interests in the 23 operating mines and 13 development projects. The company was formerly known as Silver Wheaton Corp.

