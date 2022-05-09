Wheaton Precious Metals (NYSE:WPM) PT Lowered to $60.00 at TD Securities

Wheaton Precious Metals (NYSE:WPM – Get Rating) had its target price decreased by investment analysts at TD Securities from $62.00 to $60.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. TD Securities’ target price points to a potential upside of 39.99% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on the stock. National Bank Financial boosted their price objective on shares of Wheaton Precious Metals from C$68.00 to C$75.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Wheaton Precious Metals from $45.00 to $49.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 21st. Raymond James set a $61.00 target price on shares of Wheaton Precious Metals and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. KeyCorp boosted their target price on shares of Wheaton Precious Metals from $46.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 19th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Wheaton Precious Metals in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $58.14.

Shares of NYSE:WPM traded down $1.29 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $42.86. 293,288 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,545,386. The company has a market cap of $19.34 billion, a PE ratio of 25.84, a P/E/G ratio of 6.04 and a beta of 0.50. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $47.78 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $43.71. Wheaton Precious Metals has a twelve month low of $36.39 and a twelve month high of $51.90.

Wheaton Precious Metals ( NYSE:WPM Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by $0.01. Wheaton Precious Metals had a net margin of 63.33% and a return on equity of 9.71%. The firm had revenue of $307.24 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $313.27 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.36 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Wheaton Precious Metals will post 1.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of WPM. Rational Advisors LLC grew its position in Wheaton Precious Metals by 136.2% in the 4th quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 574 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 331 shares during the last quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Wheaton Precious Metals in the 1st quarter worth approximately $33,000. Huntington National Bank lifted its stake in shares of Wheaton Precious Metals by 40.1% in the 4th quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 873 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares during the period. TFO TDC LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Wheaton Precious Metals in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $38,000. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Wheaton Precious Metals by 9,490.9% in the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,055 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 1,044 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.90% of the company’s stock.

Wheaton Precious Metals Corp., a streaming company, primarily sells precious metals in Canada and internationally. The company sells gold, silver, palladium, and cobalt deposits. It has a portfolio of interests in the 23 operating mines and 13 development projects. The company was formerly known as Silver Wheaton Corp.

