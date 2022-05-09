Whitecap Resources Inc. (TSE:WCP) Director Acquires C$79,600.00 in Stock

Whitecap Resources Inc. (TSE:WCP – Get Rating) Director Mary-Jo Case purchased 8,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 9th. The stock was acquired at an average price of C$9.95 per share, with a total value of C$79,600.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 53,639 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$533,708.05.

TSE WCP traded down C$1.18 during trading on Monday, hitting C$9.67. The stock had a trading volume of 7,110,113 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,117,267. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 24.68, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 0.74. The stock has a market capitalization of C$5.96 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.53. Whitecap Resources Inc. has a one year low of C$4.69 and a one year high of C$11.46. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of C$10.29 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$8.77.

Whitecap Resources (TSE:WCP – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported C$0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$0.24 by C$0.12. The firm had revenue of C$785.80 million during the quarter. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Whitecap Resources Inc. will post 1.4999999 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th were paid a dividend of $0.0225 per share. This represents a $0.27 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.79%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 25th. Whitecap Resources’s dividend payout ratio is presently 6.22%.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on WCP. Scotiabank increased their price target on Whitecap Resources from C$9.25 to C$11.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 8th. Tudor Pickering & Holt set a C$10.50 price objective on Whitecap Resources and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 14th. Tudor Pickering restated a “buy” rating and set a C$10.50 price objective on shares of Whitecap Resources in a research report on Monday, February 14th. Cormark raised their price objective on Whitecap Resources from C$13.00 to C$15.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 21st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on Whitecap Resources from C$12.00 to C$15.00 in a research report on Monday, March 14th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Whitecap Resources presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$13.39.

Whitecap Resources Inc, oil and gas company, acquires and develops petroleum and natural gas properties in Canada. Its principal properties are located in West Central Alberta, British Columbia, Southeast Saskatchewan, West Central Saskatchewan, and Southwest Saskatchewan. As of February 14, 2022, it had a total proved plus probable reserves of 701,829 thousand barrels of oil equivalent.

