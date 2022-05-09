WideOpenWest (NYSE:WOW) Announces Earnings Results

WideOpenWest (NYSE:WOW – Get Rating) released its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by ($0.03), MarketWatch Earnings reports. WideOpenWest had a net margin of 74.52% and a negative return on equity of 27.83%. The firm had revenue of $174.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $172.90 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.11 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. WideOpenWest updated its FY 2022 guidance to EPS and its Q2 2022 guidance to EPS.

Shares of NYSE:WOW traded down $0.49 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $18.34. 20,542 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 446,561. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27. WideOpenWest has a fifty-two week low of $14.61 and a fifty-two week high of $23.92. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $19.11 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $19.44. The firm has a market cap of $1.61 billion, a PE ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 1.77.

In other news, General Counsel Donald Craig Martin sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.00, for a total value of $400,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 412,208 shares in the company, valued at $8,244,160. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider David Brunick sold 2,000 shares of WideOpenWest stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.00, for a total transaction of $40,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 217,152 shares in the company, valued at $4,343,040. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 43,153 shares of company stock valued at $863,332 in the last ninety days. 4.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. NEXT Financial Group Inc bought a new position in WideOpenWest during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its position in shares of WideOpenWest by 299.0% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 11,364 shares of the company’s stock valued at $223,000 after acquiring an additional 8,516 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of WideOpenWest by 22.0% during the 4th quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 18,090 shares of the company’s stock valued at $389,000 after acquiring an additional 3,261 shares during the last quarter. Lombard Odier Asset Management USA Corp bought a new position in shares of WideOpenWest during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $390,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in WideOpenWest by 213.4% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 24,764 shares of the company’s stock worth $533,000 after buying an additional 16,863 shares during the last quarter. 85.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. B. Riley increased their target price on shares of WideOpenWest from $28.00 to $29.00 in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of WideOpenWest from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $24.57.

WideOpenWest, Inc provides high speed data, cable television, and digital telephony services to residential and business services customers in the United States. Its video services include basic cable services that comprise local broadcast television and local community programming; digital cable services; WOW tv+ that offers traditional cable video and cloud DVR functionality, voice remote with Google Assistant, and Netflix integration along with access to various streaming services and apps through the Google Play Store; and ultra-video products, as well as offers commercial-free movies, TV shows, sports, and other special event entertainment programs.

