Willdan Group (NASDAQ:WLDN) Releases FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Willdan Group (NASDAQ:WLDN – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $1.86-$1.86 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.79. The company issued revenue guidance of $241.83 million-$241.83 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $239.54 million.

Willdan Group stock traded down $0.18 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $26.70. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 774 shares, compared to its average volume of 66,011. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $29.75 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $33.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a current ratio of 1.27. Willdan Group has a 12-month low of $25.22 and a 12-month high of $43.22. The company has a market capitalization of $352.60 million, a P/E ratio of -39.53 and a beta of 1.23.

Get Willdan Group alerts:

Willdan Group (NASDAQ:WLDN – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The construction company reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.19) by $0.26. Willdan Group had a positive return on equity of 2.09% and a negative net margin of 2.30%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.08) earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Willdan Group will post 0.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on WLDN shares. TheStreet lowered shares of Willdan Group from a c rating to a d+ rating in a research report on Thursday, March 10th. StockNews.com began coverage on Willdan Group in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a hold rating for the company.

In other news, CEO Thomas Donald Brisbin sold 3,427 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.76, for a total value of $108,841.52. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Paul Milton Whitelaw sold 7,458 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.04, for a total value of $209,122.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 80,601 shares of company stock worth $2,272,800 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 13.40% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of Willdan Group by 5.7% during the fourth quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 16,965 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $597,000 after acquiring an additional 912 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC lifted its holdings in Willdan Group by 197.0% in the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 13,524 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $476,000 after acquiring an additional 8,970 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC boosted its position in Willdan Group by 85.6% in the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 11,898 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $423,000 after purchasing an additional 5,488 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Willdan Group by 40.9% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 10,383 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $365,000 after purchasing an additional 3,012 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Willdan Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $346,000. Institutional investors own 75.17% of the company’s stock.

About Willdan Group (Get Rating)

Willdan Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides professional, technical and consulting services primarily in the United States. It operates in two segments, Energy, and Engineering and Consulting. The Energy segment offers comprehensive audit and surveys, program design, master planning, demand reduction, grid optimization, benchmarking analyses, design engineering, construction management, performance contracting, installation, alternative financing, and measurement and verification services, as well as software and data analytics.

Read More

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Willdan Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Willdan Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.