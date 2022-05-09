William Blair Analysts Cut Earnings Estimates for Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK)

Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK – Get Rating) – Investment analysts at William Blair cut their Q2 2022 earnings per share estimates for Verisk Analytics in a research report issued on Thursday, May 5th. William Blair analyst A. Nicholas now expects that the business services provider will post earnings of $1.40 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $1.49. William Blair has a “Outperform” rating on the stock. William Blair also issued estimates for Verisk Analytics’ Q3 2022 earnings at $1.48 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $1.48 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $5.70 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $1.48 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $1.54 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $1.63 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $1.64 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $6.29 EPS.

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on VRSK. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of Verisk Analytics from $197.00 to $215.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 19th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Verisk Analytics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $210.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on Verisk Analytics from $218.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 18th. Raymond James cut their price target on Verisk Analytics from $240.00 to $220.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on Verisk Analytics from $225.00 to $205.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $219.80.

NASDAQ VRSK opened at $185.42 on Monday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $204.43 and a 200-day moving average price of $208.42. Verisk Analytics has a 52 week low of $167.37 and a 52 week high of $231.57. The company has a quick ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $29.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.00, a PEG ratio of 3.16 and a beta of 0.86.

Verisk Analytics (NASDAQ:VRSK – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 3rd. The business services provider reported $1.34 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.39 by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $775.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $773.79 million. Verisk Analytics had a net margin of 32.92% and a return on equity of 32.10%. The firm’s revenue was up 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.23 EPS.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Valley National Advisers Inc. grew its stake in shares of Verisk Analytics by 132.8% in the 1st quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 156 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 89 shares in the last quarter. Equitec Proprietary Markets LLC bought a new position in shares of Verisk Analytics in the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. Riverview Trust Co bought a new position in shares of Verisk Analytics in the 1st quarter valued at about $36,000. Bell Investment Advisors Inc purchased a new position in Verisk Analytics in the third quarter worth about $44,000. Finally, Kathleen S. Wright Associates Inc. bought a new stake in Verisk Analytics during the fourth quarter worth approximately $46,000. 91.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Verisk Analytics news, Director David B. Wright sold 4,675 shares of Verisk Analytics stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $184.46, for a total value of $862,350.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Lee Shavel sold 483 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $214.88, for a total value of $103,787.04. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 40,127 shares in the company, valued at $8,622,489.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 5,641 shares of company stock valued at $1,064,496. Insiders own 2.28% of the company’s stock.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 15th will be paid a $0.31 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 14th. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.67%. Verisk Analytics’s payout ratio is 20.06%.

About Verisk Analytics

Verisk Analytics, Inc provides data analytics solutions in the United States and internationally. The company provides predictive analytics and decision support solutions to customers in rating, underwriting, claims, catastrophe and weather risk, global risk analytics, natural resources intelligence, economic forecasting, commercial banking and finance, and various other fields.

