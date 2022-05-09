William Blair Analysts Increase Earnings Estimates for Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GNRC)

Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GNRC – Get Rating) – Investment analysts at William Blair raised their Q3 2022 earnings per share estimates for shares of Generac in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, May 5th. William Blair analyst B. Drab now forecasts that the technology company will post earnings of $3.25 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $3.13. William Blair also issued estimates for Generac’s Q4 2022 earnings at $4.04 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $12.12 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $14.59 EPS.

Get Generac alerts:

Generac (NYSE:GNRC – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The technology company reported $2.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.92 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $1.14 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.09 billion. Generac had a return on equity of 30.22% and a net margin of 12.68%. Generac’s revenue for the quarter was up 40.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.38 EPS.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Truist Financial dropped their target price on Generac from $500.00 to $425.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, January 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on Generac from $520.00 to $463.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price target on Generac from $575.00 to $556.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Generac from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $410.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, April 4th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price target on Generac from $556.00 to $485.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $454.90.

Generac stock opened at $241.69 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.70, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The company has a market capitalization of $15.45 billion, a PE ratio of 32.01, a P/E/G ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 1.15. Generac has a 12 month low of $217.10 and a 12 month high of $524.31. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $284.11 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $332.29.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in GNRC. Curi Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Generac by 1,111.1% in the first quarter. Curi Wealth Management LLC now owns 218 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $64,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Freemont Management S.A. bought a new position in shares of Generac in the first quarter valued at approximately $221,000. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Generac by 123.3% in the first quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC now owns 163 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Generac by 25.3% in the first quarter. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC now owns 930 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $276,000 after purchasing an additional 188 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fairfield Bush & CO. lifted its holdings in shares of Generac by 83.2% in the first quarter. Fairfield Bush & CO. now owns 7,102 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,111,000 after purchasing an additional 3,225 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.35% of the company’s stock.

In other Generac news, CMO Russell S. Minick sold 11,389 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $318.01, for a total value of $3,621,815.89. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Aaron Jagdfeld sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $218.70, for a total value of $1,093,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 625,975 shares in the company, valued at approximately $136,900,732.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 26,389 shares of company stock valued at $7,781,466 in the last ninety days. 2.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Generac Company Profile (Get Rating)

Generac Holdings Inc designs, manufactures, and sells power generation equipment, energy storage systems, and other power products for the residential, and light commercial and industrial markets worldwide. The company offers engines, alternators, batteries, electronic controls, steel enclosures, and other components.

Featured Stories

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Generac Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Generac and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.