William Blair Comments on Cantaloupe, Inc.’s Q2 2023 Earnings (NASDAQ:CTLP)

Cantaloupe, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTLP – Get Rating) – William Blair raised their Q2 2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Cantaloupe in a note issued to investors on Friday, May 6th. William Blair analyst C. Kennedy now expects that the technology company will post earnings per share of $0.00 for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of ($0.01). William Blair also issued estimates for Cantaloupe’s Q3 2023 earnings at $0.01 EPS and Q4 2023 earnings at $0.00 EPS.

Cantaloupe (NASDAQ:CTLP – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The technology company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.05. Cantaloupe had a net margin of 1.55% and a return on equity of 2.00%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.03) earnings per share.

A number of other research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. TheStreet cut shares of Cantaloupe from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a report on Monday, January 10th. Lake Street Capital reduced their price objective on shares of Cantaloupe from $14.00 to $8.00 in a report on Friday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Cantaloupe from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Cantaloupe currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $12.31.

Shares of NASDAQ CTLP opened at $5.27 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $374.62 million, a P/E ratio of 131.78 and a beta of 2.05. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $6.30 and a 200-day moving average price of $7.42. Cantaloupe has a 1 year low of $5.08 and a 1 year high of $13.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 1.97 and a quick ratio of 1.78.

In other news, Director Ian Jiro Harris purchased 13,940 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 10th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $7.76 per share, for a total transaction of $108,174.40. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 18.51% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its holdings in Cantaloupe by 117.5% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 13,681 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $121,000 after purchasing an additional 7,390 shares during the last quarter. Sargent Investment Group LLC purchased a new position in Cantaloupe in the third quarter valued at about $17,800,000. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd purchased a new position in Cantaloupe in the third quarter valued at about $164,000. Wasatch Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Cantaloupe by 0.8% in the third quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 2,705,992 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $29,171,000 after acquiring an additional 21,440 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hudson Bay Capital Management LP boosted its stake in Cantaloupe by 34.4% in the third quarter. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP now owns 1,793,582 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $19,335,000 after acquiring an additional 458,643 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.37% of the company’s stock.

Cantaloupe, Inc, a digital payment and software services company, provides technology solutions for the unattended retail market. The company offers integrated solutions for payments processing, logistics, and back-office management. It also provides ePort, an integrated payment device that is deployed in self-service, unattended market applications, such as vending, amusement, arcade, commercial laundry, air/vacuum, car wash, and others, which facilitates digital payments; and integrated software services for payment devices in the field for the wireless transfer.

