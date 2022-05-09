William Blair Comments on Cognizant Technology Solutions Co.’s Q1 2023 Earnings (NASDAQ:CTSH)

Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. (NASDAQ:CTSH – Get Rating) – Equities research analysts at William Blair issued their Q1 2023 earnings estimates for shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions in a research report issued on Thursday, May 5th. William Blair analyst M. Nolan anticipates that the information technology service provider will post earnings of $1.17 per share for the quarter. William Blair also issued estimates for Cognizant Technology Solutions’ Q2 2023 earnings at $1.22 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $1.30 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $1.27 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $4.96 EPS.

CTSH has been the subject of a number of other reports. Cowen increased their price target on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from $93.00 to $98.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Citigroup lowered their target price on Cognizant Technology Solutions from $95.00 to $88.00 in a research note on Thursday. Morgan Stanley cut Cognizant Technology Solutions from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $91.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Monday, January 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Cognizant Technology Solutions in a research report on Sunday, January 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $104.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Barclays upped their target price on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from $78.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $91.67.

Shares of NASDAQ CTSH opened at $75.52 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $86.94 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $85.03. Cognizant Technology Solutions has a 12 month low of $66.19 and a 12 month high of $93.47. The company has a current ratio of 2.22, a quick ratio of 2.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $39.61 billion, a PE ratio of 18.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 1.10.

Cognizant Technology Solutions (NASDAQ:CTSH – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The information technology service provider reported $1.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.04 by $0.04. Cognizant Technology Solutions had a return on equity of 19.07% and a net margin of 11.59%. The firm had revenue of $4.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.83 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.97 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 9.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. raised its stake in Cognizant Technology Solutions by 4.3% during the 4th quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 3,007 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock valued at $266,000 after buying an additional 124 shares during the last quarter. TownSquare Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Cognizant Technology Solutions by 9.5% in the third quarter. TownSquare Capital LLC now owns 42,390 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock valued at $3,146,000 after acquiring an additional 3,688 shares during the period. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in Cognizant Technology Solutions by 20.3% in the third quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 70,441 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock valued at $5,228,000 after acquiring an additional 11,890 shares during the period. Triodos Investment Management BV grew its stake in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions by 5.1% during the 3rd quarter. Triodos Investment Management BV now owns 331,340 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock valued at $24,589,000 after purchasing an additional 16,000 shares during the period. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its position in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions by 17.8% during the 3rd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 15,647 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock valued at $1,160,000 after purchasing an additional 2,359 shares during the last quarter. 90.73% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, insider Rajesh Nambiar sold 5,000 shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.50, for a total value of $452,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Leo S. Jr. Mackay sold 4,778 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.52, for a total transaction of $422,948.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 16,149 shares of company stock valued at $1,434,568 in the last three months. 0.31% of the stock is owned by insiders.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 20th will be issued a dividend of $0.27 per share. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.43%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 19th. Cognizant Technology Solutions’s payout ratio is 25.90%.

Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation, a professional services company, provides consulting and technology, and outsourcing services in North America, Europe, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Financial Services; Healthcare; Products and Resources; and Communications, Media and Technology.

