William Blair Comments on Encore Capital Group, Inc.’s Q2 2022 Earnings (NASDAQ:ECPG)

Encore Capital Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ECPG – Get Rating) – Analysts at William Blair cut their Q2 2022 earnings per share estimates for shares of Encore Capital Group in a research note issued on Thursday, May 5th. William Blair analyst R. Napoli now anticipates that the asset manager will post earnings of $2.25 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $2.34. William Blair also issued estimates for Encore Capital Group’s Q3 2022 earnings at $2.14 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $2.00 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $10.20 EPS.

Encore Capital Group (NASDAQ:ECPG – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The asset manager reported $6.40 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.00 by $4.40. Encore Capital Group had a net margin of 25.45% and a return on equity of 33.89%. The business had revenue of $499.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $347.08 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.97 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 19.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Northland Securities increased their price objective on shares of Encore Capital Group from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 15th. Truist Financial increased their price objective on shares of Encore Capital Group from $70.00 to $87.00 in a report on Thursday, February 24th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Encore Capital Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Encore Capital Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $71.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $77.25.

NASDAQ ECPG opened at $61.62 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.20 and a beta of 1.29. Encore Capital Group has a 12 month low of $40.38 and a 12 month high of $72.67. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $61.78 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $61.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.35, a current ratio of 0.70 and a quick ratio of 0.83.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Encore Capital Group by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,780,986 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $110,613,000 after purchasing an additional 10,800 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its position in shares of Encore Capital Group by 4.3% during the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,529,271 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $75,347,000 after purchasing an additional 62,928 shares in the last quarter. BloombergSen Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Encore Capital Group by 22.6% in the fourth quarter. BloombergSen Inc. now owns 1,053,878 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $65,456,000 after buying an additional 194,267 shares during the period. William Blair Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Encore Capital Group by 12.7% in the fourth quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 845,257 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $52,499,000 after buying an additional 95,158 shares during the period. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Encore Capital Group by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 813,257 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $50,511,000 after buying an additional 25,411 shares during the period.

In related news, insider Ryan B. Bell sold 6,662 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.60, for a total value of $423,703.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 2.01% of the company’s stock.

Encore Capital Group, Inc, a specialty finance company, provides debt recovery solutions and other related services for consumers across financial assets worldwide. The company purchases portfolios of defaulted consumer receivables at deep discounts to face value, as well as manages them by working with individuals as they repay their obligations and works toward financial recovery.

