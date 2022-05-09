William Blair Comments on Fastenal’s FY2024 Earnings (NASDAQ:FAST)

Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST – Get Rating) – William Blair cut their FY2024 earnings per share estimates for shares of Fastenal in a report issued on Thursday, May 5th. William Blair analyst R. Merkel now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $2.17 per share for the year, down from their previous forecast of $2.18.

Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 13th. The company reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by $0.02. Fastenal had a return on equity of 32.72% and a net margin of 15.63%. The business had revenue of $1.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.69 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.37 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several other brokerages have also recently weighed in on FAST. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on Fastenal from $64.00 to $66.00 in a report on Monday, March 7th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Fastenal from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 14th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Fastenal from $53.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 14th. Finally, StockNews.com raised Fastenal from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, April 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $60.17.

Shares of NASDAQ:FAST opened at $53.16 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $30.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.09, a P/E/G ratio of 3.24 and a beta of 1.29. Fastenal has a 1-year low of $48.84 and a 1-year high of $64.75. The company has a current ratio of 4.07, a quick ratio of 1.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $56.54 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $57.78.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 25th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 27th will be given a dividend of $0.31 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 26th. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.33%. Fastenal’s payout ratio is currently 72.52%.

In related news, Director Michael J. Ancius bought 650 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 14th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $56.41 per share, for a total transaction of $36,666.50. Following the transaction, the director now owns 25,952 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,463,952.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of FAST. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Fastenal in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $328,554,000. Select Equity Group L.P. grew its position in shares of Fastenal by 334.5% in the 4th quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 6,465,002 shares of the company’s stock valued at $414,148,000 after purchasing an additional 4,977,181 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its position in shares of Fastenal by 379.3% in the 1st quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 2,810,478 shares of the company’s stock valued at $166,942,000 after purchasing an additional 2,224,102 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its position in shares of Fastenal by 67.8% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 4,302,376 shares of the company’s stock valued at $222,046,000 after purchasing an additional 1,738,999 shares during the period. Finally, UMB Bank N A MO grew its position in shares of Fastenal by 1,463.2% in the 4th quarter. UMB Bank N A MO now owns 1,308,979 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,853,000 after purchasing an additional 1,225,243 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.89% of the company’s stock.

Fastenal Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the wholesale distribution of industrial and construction supplies in the United States, Canada, Mexico, North America, and internationally. It offers fasteners, and related industrial and construction supplies under the Fastenal name. The company's fastener products include threaded fasteners, bolts, nuts, screws, studs, and related washers, which are used in manufactured products and construction projects, as well as in the maintenance and repair of machines.

