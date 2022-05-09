William Blair Comments on Fox Factory Holding Corp.’s Q2 2022 Earnings (NASDAQ:FOXF)

Fox Factory Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:FOXF – Get Rating) – William Blair cut their Q2 2022 earnings per share estimates for Fox Factory in a report issued on Thursday, May 5th. William Blair analyst R. Sundby now anticipates that the company will earn $1.24 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $1.32. William Blair also issued estimates for Fox Factory’s Q3 2022 earnings at $1.32 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $5.15 EPS.

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on FOXF. Truist Financial lowered their price objective on Fox Factory from $200.00 to $175.00 in a research note on Monday, February 28th. TheStreet downgraded Fox Factory from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, March 10th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Fox Factory from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Fox Factory in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

Fox Factory stock opened at $81.29 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $95.93 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $134.99. Fox Factory has a one year low of $77.21 and a one year high of $190.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 3.15 and a quick ratio of 1.94. The firm has a market cap of $3.42 billion, a PE ratio of 19.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 1.80.

Fox Factory (NASDAQ:FOXF – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported $1.32 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.14 by $0.18. Fox Factory had a return on equity of 23.79% and a net margin of 12.46%. The firm had revenue of $377.98 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $335.60 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.05 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 34.4% on a year-over-year basis.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. RMB Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Fox Factory by 11.3% during the 1st quarter. RMB Capital Management LLC now owns 93,734 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,181,000 after acquiring an additional 9,486 shares in the last quarter. Pembroke Management LTD boosted its holdings in shares of Fox Factory by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. Pembroke Management LTD now owns 68,467 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,706,000 after acquiring an additional 1,448 shares in the last quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Fox Factory during the 1st quarter valued at $233,000. Royce & Associates LP acquired a new stake in shares of Fox Factory during the 1st quarter valued at $5,040,000. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its holdings in shares of Fox Factory by 11.1% during the 1st quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 39,689 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,888,000 after acquiring an additional 3,968 shares in the last quarter. 99.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Fox Factory Holding Corp. designs, engineers, manufactures, and markets ride dynamics products worldwide. The company offers mid-end and high-end front fork and rear suspension products for mountain bikes, road bikes, and e-bikes; and powered vehicle products for side-by-side vehicles, on-road vehicles with and without off-road capabilities, off-road vehicles and trucks, all-terrain vehicles, snowmobiles, and specialty vehicles and applications, such as military, motorcycles, and commercial trucks.

