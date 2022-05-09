William Blair Comments on Nautilus, Inc.’s Q4 2023 Earnings (NYSE:NLS)

Nautilus, Inc. (NYSE:NLS – Get Rating) – Analysts at William Blair boosted their Q4 2023 EPS estimates for shares of Nautilus in a research note issued on Thursday, May 5th. William Blair analyst S. Zackfia now expects that the specialty retailer will post earnings per share of $0.14 for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $0.09.

Get Nautilus alerts:

Nautilus (NYSE:NLS – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The specialty retailer reported ($0.43) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.47) by $0.04. Nautilus had a return on equity of 17.04% and a net margin of 3.87%. The firm had revenue of $147.26 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $152.83 million.

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Nautilus from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Nautilus in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Craig Hallum upgraded Nautilus from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $10.00 to $9.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Nautilus presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $14.30.

Shares of Nautilus stock opened at $3.00 on Monday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $3.95 and its 200 day moving average price is $5.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $93.74 million, a P/E ratio of 3.85 and a beta of 1.73. Nautilus has a twelve month low of $2.88 and a twelve month high of $18.59. The company has a current ratio of 2.59, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NLS. Quinn Opportunity Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Nautilus by 55.4% in the fourth quarter. Quinn Opportunity Partners LLC now owns 2,016,137 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $12,359,000 after acquiring an additional 718,719 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Nautilus by 245.5% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 485,946 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $8,187,000 after buying an additional 345,304 shares during the last quarter. North Growth Management Ltd. increased its holdings in Nautilus by 35.7% in the fourth quarter. North Growth Management Ltd. now owns 1,122,000 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $6,875,000 after buying an additional 295,000 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners bought a new stake in Nautilus in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,781,000. Finally, Epoch Investment Partners Inc. increased its holdings in Nautilus by 49.4% in the fourth quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. now owns 753,027 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $4,616,000 after buying an additional 248,861 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.04% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Sarah Anne Jones sold 8,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.79, for a total value of $42,152.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 3.50% of the company’s stock.

Nautilus Company Profile (Get Rating)

Nautilus, Inc, a fitness solutions company, designs, develops, sources, and markets cardio and strength fitness products, and related accessories for consumer and commercial use in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Direct and Retail. It offers specialized cardio products, treadmills, ellipticals, bike products, home gyms, dumbbells, barbells, and kettlebells primarily under the Nautilus, Bowflex, Octane Fitness, Schwinn, and Universal brands, as well as fitness digital platform under the JRNY brand.

Featured Stories

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Nautilus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nautilus and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.