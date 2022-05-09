William Blair Equities Analysts Increase Earnings Estimates for Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. (NYSE:CRL)

Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. (NYSE:CRL – Get Rating) – Equities researchers at William Blair lifted their FY2025 EPS estimates for Charles River Laboratories International in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, May 4th. William Blair analyst J. Kreger now expects that the medical research company will post earnings per share of $17.94 for the year, up from their previous forecast of $17.54. William Blair also issued estimates for Charles River Laboratories International’s FY2026 earnings at $20.11 EPS.
Charles River Laboratories International (NYSE:CRL – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The medical research company reported $2.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.72 by $0.03. Charles River Laboratories International had a return on equity of 21.90% and a net margin of 11.64%. The firm had revenue of $913.93 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $908.64 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.53 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.8% compared to the same quarter last year.
CRL stock opened at $241.96 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.47, a PEG ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.34. Charles River Laboratories International has a one year low of $230.62 and a one year high of $460.21. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $274.64 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $328.12.
Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its holdings in Charles River Laboratories International by 15.8% in the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 703 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $265,000 after buying an additional 96 shares in the last quarter. Intercontinental Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Charles River Laboratories International by 67.8% in the 4th quarter. Intercontinental Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,446 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $922,000 after buying an additional 988 shares in the last quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC lifted its holdings in Charles River Laboratories International by 20.3% in the 4th quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 6,172 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $2,325,000 after buying an additional 1,041 shares in the last quarter. Central Bank & Trust Co. acquired a new position in Charles River Laboratories International in the 4th quarter worth $1,932,000. Finally, Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in Charles River Laboratories International by 12.9% in the 4th quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 685 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $258,000 after buying an additional 78 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.06% of the company’s stock.
In related news, CEO James C. Foster sold 17,436 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $288.67, for a total transaction of $5,033,250.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Joseph W. Laplume sold 1,143 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $291.80, for a total transaction of $333,527.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 38,975 shares of company stock valued at $11,791,146. 1.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.
Charles River Laboratories International Company Profile (Get Rating)
Charles River Laboratories International, Inc, a non-clinical contract research organization, provides drug discovery, non-clinical development, and safety testing services in the United States, Europe, Canada, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Research Models and Services (RMS), Discovery and Safety Assessment (DSA), and Manufacturing Solutions (Manufacturing).
