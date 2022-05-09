William Blair Equities Analysts Increase Earnings Estimates for Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. (NYSE:CRL)

Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. (NYSE:CRL – Get Rating) – Equities researchers at William Blair lifted their FY2025 EPS estimates for Charles River Laboratories International in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, May 4th. William Blair analyst J. Kreger now expects that the medical research company will post earnings per share of $17.94 for the year, up from their previous forecast of $17.54. William Blair also issued estimates for Charles River Laboratories International’s FY2026 earnings at $20.11 EPS.

Charles River Laboratories International (NYSE:CRL – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The medical research company reported $2.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.72 by $0.03. Charles River Laboratories International had a return on equity of 21.90% and a net margin of 11.64%. The firm had revenue of $913.93 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $908.64 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.53 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several other analysts have also recently commented on the stock. UBS Group lowered their target price on shares of Charles River Laboratories International from $465.00 to $420.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on shares of Charles River Laboratories International from $409.00 to $350.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Charles River Laboratories International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $370.00 to $280.00 in a research note on Monday, April 25th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of Charles River Laboratories International from $390.00 to $325.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 25th. Finally, Citigroup raised shares of Charles River Laboratories International from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $400.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $387.88.

CRL stock opened at $241.96 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.47, a PEG ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.34. Charles River Laboratories International has a one year low of $230.62 and a one year high of $460.21. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $274.64 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $328.12.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its holdings in Charles River Laboratories International by 15.8% in the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 703 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $265,000 after buying an additional 96 shares in the last quarter. Intercontinental Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Charles River Laboratories International by 67.8% in the 4th quarter. Intercontinental Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,446 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $922,000 after buying an additional 988 shares in the last quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC lifted its holdings in Charles River Laboratories International by 20.3% in the 4th quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 6,172 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $2,325,000 after buying an additional 1,041 shares in the last quarter. Central Bank & Trust Co. acquired a new position in Charles River Laboratories International in the 4th quarter worth $1,932,000. Finally, Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in Charles River Laboratories International by 12.9% in the 4th quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 685 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $258,000 after buying an additional 78 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.06% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO James C. Foster sold 17,436 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $288.67, for a total transaction of $5,033,250.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Joseph W. Laplume sold 1,143 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $291.80, for a total transaction of $333,527.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 38,975 shares of company stock valued at $11,791,146. 1.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Charles River Laboratories International, Inc, a non-clinical contract research organization, provides drug discovery, non-clinical development, and safety testing services in the United States, Europe, Canada, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Research Models and Services (RMS), Discovery and Safety Assessment (DSA), and Manufacturing Solutions (Manufacturing).

