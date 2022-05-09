William Blair Equities Analysts Lift Earnings Estimates for Open Lending Co. (NASDAQ:LPRO)

Open Lending Co. (NASDAQ:LPRO – Get Rating) – William Blair boosted their Q4 2022 EPS estimates for Open Lending in a report released on Friday, May 6th. William Blair analyst R. Napoli now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $0.25 for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $0.23. William Blair currently has a “Outperform” rating on the stock. William Blair also issued estimates for Open Lending’s Q1 2023 earnings at $0.25 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $0.25 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $0.28 EPS and Q4 2023 earnings at $0.30 EPS.

Get Open Lending alerts:

A number of other research analysts have also issued reports on LPRO. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on Open Lending from $25.00 to $18.00 in a report on Friday. DA Davidson dropped their target price on Open Lending from $46.00 to $40.00 in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered Open Lending from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday, April 28th. Raymond James decreased their price target on Open Lending from $30.00 to $22.00 in a research note on Friday. Finally, Needham & Company LLC dropped their target price on Open Lending from $40.00 to $27.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $32.67.

LPRO opened at $14.11 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $1.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.09 and a beta of 0.56. Open Lending has a 52 week low of $13.39 and a 52 week high of $44.00. The business’s 50 day moving average is $17.27 and its two-hundred day moving average is $21.12. The company has a quick ratio of 16.81, a current ratio of 16.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90.

Open Lending (NASDAQ:LPRO – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $50.07 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $46.07 million. Open Lending had a return on equity of 42.04% and a net margin of 44.00%. Open Lending’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.15 EPS.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of LPRO. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Open Lending in the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in Open Lending by 234.0% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,590 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 1,114 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Open Lending by 182.5% during the 1st quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,260 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 1,460 shares during the last quarter. Carl Stuart Investment Advisor Inc. bought a new position in Open Lending during the 1st quarter worth approximately $56,000. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Open Lending by 97.3% during the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $119,000 after buying an additional 1,627 shares during the last quarter. 86.85% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Open Lending Company Profile (Get Rating)

Open Lending Corporation provides lending enablement and risk analytics solutions to credit unions, regional banks, and non-bank auto finance companies and captive finance companies of original equipment manufacturers in the United States. It offers Lenders Protection Program (LPP), which is a Software as a Service platform that facilitates loan decision making and automated underwriting by third-party lenders and the issuance of credit default insurance through third-party insurance providers.

Recommended Stories

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Open Lending Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Open Lending and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.