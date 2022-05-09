William Blair Equities Analysts Raise Earnings Estimates for Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR)

Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR – Get Rating) – Stock analysts at William Blair boosted their Q3 2022 earnings estimates for Emerson Electric in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, May 5th. William Blair analyst N. Heymann now expects that the industrial products company will earn $1.25 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $1.24.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on Emerson Electric in a research report on Monday, January 10th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $100.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Emerson Electric from $102.00 to $108.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Emerson Electric in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Emerson Electric from $120.00 to $123.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of Emerson Electric from $111.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $108.26.

Shares of NYSE EMR opened at $88.01 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $52.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.41, a PEG ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 1.42. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $94.28 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $94.13. Emerson Electric has a 52-week low of $83.42 and a 52-week high of $105.99. The company has a quick ratio of 1.60, a current ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77.

Emerson Electric (NYSE:EMR – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The industrial products company reported $1.29 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.18 by $0.11. Emerson Electric had a return on equity of 27.72% and a net margin of 15.16%. The business had revenue of $4.80 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.71 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.97 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.3% on a year-over-year basis.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 13th will be issued a $0.515 dividend. This represents a $2.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.34%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 12th. Emerson Electric’s payout ratio is 43.10%.

In other Emerson Electric news, insider Mark J. Bulanda sold 4,574 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.35, for a total value of $445,278.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.78% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Disciplined Investments LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Emerson Electric by 75.0% in the 4th quarter. Disciplined Investments LLC now owns 280 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. Widmann Financial Services Inc. purchased a new position in Emerson Electric during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Emerson Electric by 200.0% in the 4th quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 300 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. Equitec Proprietary Markets LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Emerson Electric in the 4th quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, FSB Premier Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Emerson Electric in the 4th quarter worth about $35,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.50% of the company’s stock.

Emerson Electric Co designs and manufactures technology and engineering products for industrial, commercial, and consumer markets worldwide. The company operates through Automation Solutions and Commercial & Residential Solutions segments. The Automation Solutions segment offers measurement and analytical instrumentation, industrial valves and equipment, and process control software and systems.

