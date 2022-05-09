William Blair Research Analysts Increase Earnings Estimates for eXp World Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPI)

eXp World Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPI – Get Rating) – Stock analysts at William Blair lifted their Q2 2022 earnings estimates for eXp World in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, May 4th. William Blair analyst S. Sheldon now expects that the technology company will post earnings of $0.18 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $0.15. William Blair has a “Market Perform” rating on the stock. William Blair also issued estimates for eXp World’s Q4 2022 earnings at $0.13 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $0.52 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $0.08 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $0.23 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $0.18 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $0.18 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $0.66 EPS.

eXp World (NASDAQ:EXPI – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The technology company reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by ($0.01). eXp World had a net margin of 2.03% and a return on equity of 41.05%. The firm had revenue of $1.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $942.56 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.03 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 73.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of eXp World from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. DA Davidson reduced their price target on shares of eXp World from $45.00 to $34.00 in a report on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, eXp World currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $39.00.

EXPI opened at $14.98 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 2.60 and a current ratio of 2.87. eXp World has a fifty-two week low of $13.16 and a fifty-two week high of $55.43. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $19.97 and its 200 day moving average is $29.38. The stock has a market cap of $2.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.24 and a beta of 3.14.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in EXPI. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its position in eXp World by 6.4% in the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 5,031 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $200,000 after buying an additional 302 shares during the period. Voya Investment Management LLC boosted its position in eXp World by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 24,608 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $979,000 after buying an additional 334 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in eXp World by 46.3% in the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,084 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 343 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc boosted its position in eXp World by 6.7% in the 4th quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 6,331 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $213,000 after buying an additional 398 shares during the period. Finally, Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. boosted its position in eXp World by 12.2% in the 4th quarter. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. now owns 4,277 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $144,000 after buying an additional 465 shares during the period. 54.70% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, CEO Jason Gesing sold 7,000 shares of eXp World stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.30, for a total transaction of $93,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,195,312 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,197,649.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Stacey Onnen sold 16,784 shares of eXp World stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.26, for a total transaction of $390,395.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 268,942 shares of company stock worth $6,047,591. Insiders own 35.90% of the company’s stock.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 16th will be issued a $0.04 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 13th. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.07%. eXp World’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 29.09%.

eXp World Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud-based real estate brokerage services for residential homeowners and homebuyers. The company facilitates buyers to search real-time property listings and sellers to list their properties through its various platforms; and offers buyers and sellers with access to a network of professionals, consumer-centric agents, and brokers.

