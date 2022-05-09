William Blair Research Analysts Lower Earnings Estimates for CBRE Group, Inc. (NYSE:CBRE)

CBRE Group, Inc. (NYSE:CBRE – Get Rating) – Research analysts at William Blair decreased their Q1 2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of CBRE Group in a report issued on Thursday, May 5th. William Blair analyst S. Sheldon now expects that the financial services provider will post earnings of $1.13 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $1.15. William Blair also issued estimates for CBRE Group’s Q2 2023 earnings at $1.68 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $1.65 EPS and Q4 2023 earnings at $2.42 EPS.

Get CBRE Group alerts:

CBRE has been the subject of a number of other reports. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of CBRE Group in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of CBRE Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $87.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Raymond James dropped their target price on shares of CBRE Group from $126.00 to $111.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 26th. Wolfe Research dropped their target price on shares of CBRE Group from $171.00 to $116.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 10th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of CBRE Group in a research report on Tuesday, April 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $111.00 target price for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, CBRE Group has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $108.00.

CBRE opened at $81.22 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $26.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.05, a PEG ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 1.36. CBRE Group has a 1-year low of $79.84 and a 1-year high of $111.00. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $88.05 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $97.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 1.20.

CBRE Group (NYSE:CBRE – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The financial services provider reported $1.39 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.08 by $0.31. The business had revenue of $7.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.55 billion. CBRE Group had a net margin of 6.74% and a return on equity of 25.00%. The company’s revenue was up 23.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.86 earnings per share.

In other news, insider Emma E. Giamartino sold 271 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.68, for a total value of $27,013.28. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Robert E. Sulentic sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.09, for a total transaction of $2,702,700.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 45,381 shares of company stock valued at $4,209,073 in the last quarter. 0.43% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in CBRE Group by 50.9% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 953,365 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $81,733,000 after buying an additional 321,423 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its stake in CBRE Group by 13.0% in the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 7,745 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $754,000 after buying an additional 892 shares during the period. Keybank National Association OH increased its stake in CBRE Group by 3.5% in the 3rd quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 6,213 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $605,000 after buying an additional 208 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its stake in CBRE Group by 10.1% in the 3rd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 47,172 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,593,000 after buying an additional 4,311 shares during the period. Finally, Checchi Capital Advisers LLC purchased a new position in CBRE Group in the 3rd quarter worth about $226,000. 96.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About CBRE Group (Get Rating)

CBRE Group, Inc operates as a commercial real estate services and investment company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Advisory Services, Global Workplace Solutions, and Real Estate Investments segments. The Advisory Services segment provides strategic advice and execution to owners, investors, and occupiers of real estate in connection with leasing; property sales and mortgage services under the CBRE Capital Markets brand; property and project management services, including construction management, marketing, building engineering, accounting, and financial services for owners of and investors in office, industrial, and retail properties; and valuation services that include market value appraisals, litigation support, discounted cash flow analyses, and feasibility studies, as well as consulting services, such as property condition reports, hotel advisory, and environmental consulting.

Recommended Stories

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for CBRE Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CBRE Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.