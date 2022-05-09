William Blair Weighs in on Generation Bio Co.’s Q1 2023 Earnings (NASDAQ:GBIO)

Generation Bio Co. (NASDAQ:GBIO – Get Rating) – Investment analysts at William Blair issued their Q1 2023 EPS estimates for shares of Generation Bio in a report issued on Thursday, May 5th. William Blair analyst R. Prasad anticipates that the company will earn ($0.72) per share for the quarter. William Blair also issued estimates for Generation Bio’s Q2 2023 earnings at ($0.69) EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at ($0.71) EPS and Q4 2023 earnings at ($0.74) EPS.

Get Generation Bio alerts:

GBIO has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Generation Bio from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, May 2nd. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $27.00 target price on shares of Generation Bio in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $15.25.

NASDAQ GBIO opened at $5.69 on Monday. Generation Bio has a 52-week low of $3.96 and a 52-week high of $35.40. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $6.64. The company has a market cap of $324.76 million, a P/E ratio of -2.52 and a beta of 2.85.

Generation Bio (NASDAQ:GBIO – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.61) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.51) by ($0.10).

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Generation Bio by 9.6% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,125,139 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,347,000 after purchasing an additional 274,999 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP purchased a new stake in Generation Bio during the 3rd quarter valued at $1,475,000. TD Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Generation Bio by 6.4% in the 3rd quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 189,340 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,747,000 after acquiring an additional 11,425 shares during the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Generation Bio in the third quarter valued at about $323,000. Finally, Swiss National Bank raised its stake in shares of Generation Bio by 2.0% during the third quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 81,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,041,000 after acquiring an additional 1,600 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.00% of the company’s stock.

About Generation Bio (Get Rating)

Generation Bio Co, a genetic medicines company, develops therapies for the treatment of rare and prevalent diseases. The company provides a portfolio of programs, including programs for rare and prevalent diseases of the liver and retina. It also focuses on the diseases of skeletal muscle, central nervous system, and oncology.

Featured Stories

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Generation Bio Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Generation Bio and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.