WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings Corp. Expected to Post Q2 2022 Earnings of $0.27 Per Share (NASDAQ:WSC)

WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:WSC – Get Rating) – Analysts at Oppenheimer raised their Q2 2022 EPS estimates for WillScot Mobile Mini in a research note issued on Thursday, May 5th. Oppenheimer analyst S. Schneeberger now expects that the company will post earnings per share of $0.27 for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $0.26.

WSC has been the topic of a number of other reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of WillScot Mobile Mini from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $39.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $49.00 target price on shares of WillScot Mobile Mini in a report on Friday, April 29th. Finally, Barclays upgraded shares of WillScot Mobile Mini from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $40.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $43.57.

Shares of NASDAQ WSC opened at $34.26 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $7.65 billion, a PE ratio of 38.93, a PEG ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 1.73. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $37.12 and a 200 day moving average of $37.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 0.94. WillScot Mobile Mini has a one year low of $26.15 and a one year high of $42.00.

WillScot Mobile Mini (NASDAQ:WSC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The company reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22. WillScot Mobile Mini had a net margin of 10.46% and a return on equity of 11.13%. The business had revenue of $508.89 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $476.67 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.14 EPS.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its stake in shares of WillScot Mobile Mini by 16.0% during the third quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 3,431,674 shares of the company’s stock valued at $108,862,000 after purchasing an additional 473,361 shares during the period. Wolverine Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in WillScot Mobile Mini by 1.8% in the third quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 215,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,819,000 after purchasing an additional 3,904 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in WillScot Mobile Mini by 70.4% in the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 47,315 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,933,000 after purchasing an additional 19,550 shares during the period. Sciencast Management LP acquired a new position in WillScot Mobile Mini in the fourth quarter worth $2,071,000. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its holdings in WillScot Mobile Mini by 18.7% in the third quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 42,510 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,348,000 after purchasing an additional 6,686 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 98.98% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Rebecca L. Owen purchased 5,250 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 18th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $38.34 per share, with a total value of $201,285.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Christopher J. Miner sold 133,056 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.83, for a total value of $4,900,452.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 63.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings Corp. provides work space and portable storage solutions in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and the United Kingdom. The company leases modular space and portable storage units to customers in the commercial and industrial, construction, education, energy and natural resources, government, and other end markets.

