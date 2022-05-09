WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:WSC) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:WSC – Get Rating) have been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the seven ratings firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $43.57.
A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded WillScot Mobile Mini from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $39.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $49.00 price target on shares of WillScot Mobile Mini in a report on Friday, April 29th. Finally, Barclays upgraded WillScot Mobile Mini from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $40.00 to $50.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd.
In other news, Director Rebecca L. Owen bought 5,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 18th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $38.34 per share, with a total value of $201,285.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Christopher J. Miner sold 133,056 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.83, for a total value of $4,900,452.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 63.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.
Shares of NASDAQ:WSC opened at $34.26 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42. The business has a fifty day moving average of $37.12 and a two-hundred day moving average of $37.74. The stock has a market cap of $7.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.93, a PEG ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 1.73. WillScot Mobile Mini has a 52-week low of $26.15 and a 52-week high of $42.00.
WillScot Mobile Mini (NASDAQ:WSC – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The company reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.22. The company had revenue of $508.89 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $476.67 million. WillScot Mobile Mini had a return on equity of 11.13% and a net margin of 10.46%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.14 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that WillScot Mobile Mini will post 1.32 earnings per share for the current year.
WillScot Mobile Mini Company Profile (Get Rating)
WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings Corp. provides work space and portable storage solutions in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and the United Kingdom. The company leases modular space and portable storage units to customers in the commercial and industrial, construction, education, energy and natural resources, government, and other end markets.
