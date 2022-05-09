Wintrust Financial Co. (NASDAQ:WTFC) Expected to Announce Earnings of $1.73 Per Share

Analysts expect Wintrust Financial Co. (NASDAQ:WTFCGet Rating) to report earnings of $1.73 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Six analysts have provided estimates for Wintrust Financial’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.55 to $1.89. Wintrust Financial reported earnings of $1.70 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 1.8%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Wintrust Financial will report full year earnings of $7.65 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.20 to $8.35. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $8.77 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $8.00 to $9.18. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Wintrust Financial.

Wintrust Financial (NASDAQ:WTFCGet Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 19th. The bank reported $2.07 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.55 by $0.52. Wintrust Financial had a return on equity of 10.95% and a net margin of 23.67%. The company had revenue of $462.08 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $427.66 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.54 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 3.1% on a year-over-year basis.

WTFC has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Raymond James upped their price objective on Wintrust Financial from $124.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 21st. Janney Montgomery Scott upgraded Wintrust Financial from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 8th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Wintrust Financial from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $107.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 26th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Wintrust Financial from $110.00 to $122.00 in a research report on Friday, January 21st. Finally, UBS Group increased their price target on Wintrust Financial from $95.00 to $104.00 in a report on Thursday, April 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $114.25.

WTFC stock traded down $1.42 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $86.20. 370,333 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 401,286. Wintrust Financial has a 52-week low of $65.66 and a 52-week high of $105.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 0.97. The business has a 50 day moving average of $91.84 and a 200-day moving average of $93.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.11, a P/E/G ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 1.29.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 26th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 12th will be issued a dividend of $0.34 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 11th. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.58%. Wintrust Financial’s payout ratio is currently 19.10%.

In other news, Director H Patrick Hackett, Jr. acquired 5,000 shares of Wintrust Financial stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 26th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $91.23 per share, for a total transaction of $456,150.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 40,037 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,652,575.51. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 1.41% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Wintrust Financial by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,615,478 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $451,317,000 after acquiring an additional 75,092 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in Wintrust Financial by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,649,342 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $212,928,000 after acquiring an additional 69,751 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in Wintrust Financial by 4.6% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,509,105 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $227,877,000 after acquiring an additional 111,076 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in Wintrust Financial by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,029,176 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $188,482,000 after acquiring an additional 12,989 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Wintrust Financial by 7.1% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 824,217 shares of the bank’s stock worth $66,243,000 after purchasing an additional 54,799 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.71% of the company’s stock.

Wintrust Financial Corporation operates as a financial holding company. It operates in three segments: Community Banking, Specialty Finance, and Wealth Management. The Community Banking segment offers non-interest bearing deposits, non-brokered interest-bearing transaction accounts, and savings and domestic time deposits; home equity, consumer, and real estate loans; safe deposit facilities; and automatic teller machine (ATM), online and mobile banking, and other services.

Wintrust Financial (NASDAQ:WTFC)

