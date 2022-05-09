Wix.com Ltd. (NASDAQ:WIX) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Wix.com Ltd. (NASDAQ:WIX – Get Rating) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the twenty-one brokerages that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, seven have assigned a hold recommendation and ten have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $166.00.

A number of research firms have recently commented on WIX. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Wix.com from $215.00 to $135.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 17th. Wedbush cut their price objective on shares of Wix.com from $200.00 to $162.00 in a research report on Monday, February 14th. Atlantic Securities downgraded shares of Wix.com from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $100.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. Needham & Company LLC cut their price target on shares of Wix.com from $175.00 to $125.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 17th. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered Wix.com from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $105.00 to $78.00 in a report on Monday, April 25th.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in WIX. Keybank National Association OH boosted its stake in shares of Wix.com by 1.8% in the third quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 2,954 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $579,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC boosted its position in Wix.com by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 8,233 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,613,000 after buying an additional 78 shares during the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC grew its stake in shares of Wix.com by 4.4% during the third quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 1,916 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $375,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc increased its position in shares of Wix.com by 6.9% during the fourth quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 1,348 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $213,000 after acquiring an additional 87 shares during the last quarter. Finally, M&T Bank Corp lifted its stake in shares of Wix.com by 8.6% in the fourth quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 1,351 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $212,000 after acquiring an additional 107 shares in the last quarter. 89.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:WIX opened at $71.95 on Monday. Wix.com has a 52 week low of $68.36 and a 52 week high of $309.00. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $87.73 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $126.60. The company has a quick ratio of 1.79, a current ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.33. The company has a market cap of $4.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -22.34 and a beta of 1.56.

Wix.com (NASDAQ:WIX – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 16th. The information services provider reported ($1.35) EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.35). The company had revenue of $328.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $332.80 million. Wix.com had a negative net margin of 14.03% and a negative return on equity of 94.76%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 16.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.80) EPS. On average, analysts expect that Wix.com will post -5.51 EPS for the current year.

Wix.com Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, develops and markets a cloud-based platform that enables anyone to create a website or web application in North America, Europe, Latin America, Asia, and internationally. The company offers Wix Editor, a drag-and-drop visual development and website editing environment platform; Wix ADI that enables users to create a website for their specific needs; and Corvid by Wix to create websites and web applications.

