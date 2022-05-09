Wix.com (WIX) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Monday

Wix.com (NASDAQ:WIX – Get Rating) is scheduled to release its earnings data before the market opens on Monday, May 16th. Analysts expect Wix.com to post earnings of ($1.75) per share for the quarter. Wix.com has set its Q1 2022 guidance at EPS.Individual interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Wix.com (NASDAQ:WIX – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The information services provider reported ($1.35) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($1.35). The company had revenue of $328.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $332.80 million. Wix.com had a negative net margin of 14.03% and a negative return on equity of 94.76%. The company’s revenue was up 16.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.80) EPS. On average, analysts expect Wix.com to post $-6 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-5 EPS for the next fiscal year.

WIX opened at $71.95 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.33, a quick ratio of 1.79 and a current ratio of 1.79. Wix.com has a 1-year low of $68.36 and a 1-year high of $309.00. The company has a 50-day moving average of $87.73 and a 200-day moving average of $126.60. The company has a market capitalization of $4.12 billion, a P/E ratio of -22.34 and a beta of 1.56.

WIX has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Benchmark started coverage on shares of Wix.com in a research note on Wednesday, April 13th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Wix.com in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Wedbush dropped their price objective on shares of Wix.com from $200.00 to $162.00 in a research note on Monday, February 14th. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Wix.com from $170.00 to $105.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC decreased their target price on shares of Wix.com from $175.00 to $125.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Wix.com has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $171.53.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. NEXT Financial Group Inc lifted its position in Wix.com by 6.9% during the fourth quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 1,348 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $213,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares during the period. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Wix.com by 12.1% in the fourth quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 1,488 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $235,000 after buying an additional 161 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its stake in shares of Wix.com by 7.5% in the fourth quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 3,046 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $481,000 after buying an additional 213 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Wix.com by 320.5% in the fourth quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 799 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $126,000 after buying an additional 609 shares during the period. Finally, Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new stake in Wix.com during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $149,000. 89.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wix.com Company Profile

Wix.com Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, develops and markets a cloud-based platform that enables anyone to create a website or web application in North America, Europe, Latin America, Asia, and internationally. The company offers Wix Editor, a drag-and-drop visual development and website editing environment platform; Wix ADI that enables users to create a website for their specific needs; and Corvid by Wix to create websites and web applications.

