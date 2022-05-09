Wizz Air Holdings Plc (OTCMKTS:WZZZY) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Wizz Air Holdings Plc (OTCMKTS:WZZZY – Get Rating) has been given an average rating of “Hold” by the twelve ratings firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have issued a hold recommendation and four have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $4,132.00.

A number of research analysts have commented on WZZZY shares. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Wizz Air from GBX 4,900 ($61.21) to GBX 2,800 ($34.98) in a research report on Tuesday, March 29th. Berenberg Bank dropped their price target on Wizz Air from GBX 4,400 ($54.97) to GBX 3,500 ($43.72) in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. AlphaValue downgraded shares of Wizz Air to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of Wizz Air from GBX 6,100 ($76.20) to GBX 5,400 ($67.46) in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. Finally, HSBC cut shares of Wizz Air from a “hold” rating to a “reduce” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 19th.

Shares of OTCMKTS:WZZZY opened at $9.44 on Monday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $9.49 and a 200-day moving average price of $13.23. Wizz Air has a 12 month low of $8.40 and a 12 month high of $18.00.

Wizz Air Holdings Plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides passenger air transportation services on scheduled short-haul and medium-haul point-to-point routes across Europe and the Middle East. As of June 04, 2021, it operated a fleet of 137 aircraft that offered services for approximately 824 routes from 43 bases connecting 167 airports in 48 countries.

