Wolverine World Wide, Inc. Expected to Earn Q1 2023 Earnings of $0.47 Per Share (NYSE:WWW)

Wolverine World Wide, Inc. (NYSE:WWW – Get Rating) – Stock analysts at Telsey Advisory Group issued their Q1 2023 earnings estimates for shares of Wolverine World Wide in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, May 6th. Telsey Advisory Group analyst D. Telsey forecasts that the textile maker will earn $0.47 per share for the quarter. Telsey Advisory Group has a “Market Perform” rating and a $30.00 price target on the stock. Telsey Advisory Group also issued estimates for Wolverine World Wide’s Q2 2023 earnings at $0.96 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $0.91 EPS and Q4 2023 earnings at $0.62 EPS.

A number of other research analysts also recently commented on WWW. Seaport Res Ptn reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Wolverine World Wide in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Wolverine World Wide from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. UBS Group cut their target price on shares of Wolverine World Wide from $29.00 to $24.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 8th. Piper Sandler cut their target price on shares of Wolverine World Wide from $34.00 to $28.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Wolverine World Wide in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $36.30.

Wolverine World Wide stock opened at $18.69 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $1.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.36 and a beta of 1.76. Wolverine World Wide has a 1-year low of $18.40 and a 1-year high of $44.74. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $22.12 and a 200 day simple moving average of $26.90. The company has a current ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14.

Wolverine World Wide (NYSE:WWW – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The textile maker reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41. The business had revenue of $635.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $630.07 million. Wolverine World Wide had a net margin of 2.83% and a return on equity of 27.42%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.21 earnings per share.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 1st will be paid a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 30th. Wolverine World Wide’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 50.00%.

In other news, CEO Brendan Hoffman bought 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 8th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $21.65 per share, with a total value of $108,250.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Jeffrey M. Boromisa sold 4,788 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.02, for a total transaction of $105,431.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 4.73% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Royce & Associates LP increased its holdings in Wolverine World Wide by 16.3% in the 1st quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 637,590 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $14,384,000 after buying an additional 89,142 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its holdings in Wolverine World Wide by 37.5% in the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 396,720 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $8,948,000 after buying an additional 108,268 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in Wolverine World Wide by 6.7% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 18,425 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $415,000 after buying an additional 1,157 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in Wolverine World Wide by 14.7% in the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,706,495 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $37,390,000 after buying an additional 218,318 shares during the period. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Wolverine World Wide by 11.2% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 214,835 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $4,847,000 after purchasing an additional 21,635 shares during the last quarter. 93.90% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wolverine World Wide, Inc designs, manufactures, sources, markets, licenses, and distributes footwear, apparel, and accessories in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Canada and Latin America. The company operates through two segments, Wolverine Michigan Group and Wolverine Boston Group.

