Wrap Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:WRAP) COO Acquires $27,453.60 in Stock

Wrap Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:WRAP – Get Rating) COO Glenn M. Hickman bought 11,070 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 6th. The stock was bought at an average price of $2.48 per share, for a total transaction of $27,453.60. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief operating officer now owns 96,570 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $239,493.60. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

Shares of Wrap Technologies stock traded down $0.12 on Monday, hitting $2.37. 204 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 246,074. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $2.51 and its 200 day simple moving average is $3.58. Wrap Technologies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $1.60 and a 12-month high of $9.80.

Wrap Technologies (NASDAQ:WRAP – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The company reported ($0.13) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.16) by $0.03. Wrap Technologies had a negative net margin of 314.00% and a negative return on equity of 56.73%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.14) EPS. On average, analysts predict that Wrap Technologies, Inc. will post -0.43 earnings per share for the current year.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in Wrap Technologies by 128.9% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 8,349 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 4,702 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its position in Wrap Technologies by 190.0% in the 3rd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 5,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 3,800 shares during the period. Bernardo Wealth Planning LLC purchased a new position in Wrap Technologies in the 1st quarter worth $38,000. Keebeck Alpha LP purchased a new position in Wrap Technologies in the 4th quarter worth $59,000. Finally, ERn Financial LLC purchased a new position in Wrap Technologies in the 3rd quarter worth $60,000. Institutional investors own 14.02% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have weighed in on WRAP. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH dropped their target price on shares of Wrap Technologies from $6.25 to $5.25 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 11th. Maxim Group cut shares of Wrap Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Wrap Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $2.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 16th.

Wrap Technologies, Inc, a public safety technology and services company, develops policing solutions to law enforcement and security personnel. The company develops BolaWrap 150, a hand-held remote restraint device that discharges a Kevlar cord to restrain noncompliant individuals from a range of 10-25 feet.

