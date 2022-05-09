WW International, Inc. (NASDAQ:WW) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

WW International, Inc. (NASDAQ:WW – Get Rating) has earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the ten analysts that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $20.43.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Citigroup restated a “positive” rating on shares of WW International in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Truist Financial cut their price target on WW International from $22.00 to $12.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Craig Hallum cut their price objective on WW International from $18.00 to $12.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on WW International from $23.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Monday, February 7th. Finally, KeyCorp cut WW International from a “sector weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $10.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday, January 20th.

WW International stock opened at $9.83 on Monday. WW International has a 12 month low of $8.83 and a 12 month high of $41.13. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $10.15 and a 200-day simple moving average of $13.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $688.92 million, a PE ratio of 9.19 and a beta of 1.58.

WW International ( NASDAQ:WW Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.12) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.28) by $0.16. WW International had a negative return on equity of 20.72% and a net margin of 6.52%. The business had revenue of $297.76 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $298.60 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.20) earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 10.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that WW International will post 0.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its holdings in WW International by 394.0% in the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 625,162 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,081,000 after purchasing an additional 498,621 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. acquired a new stake in WW International in the fourth quarter valued at $212,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its holdings in WW International by 661.0% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 64,389 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,175,000 after purchasing an additional 55,928 shares during the last quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky grew its holdings in WW International by 142.9% in the third quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 20,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $372,000 after purchasing an additional 12,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, New York State Teachers Retirement System grew its holdings in WW International by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 55,406 shares of the company’s stock valued at $894,000 after purchasing an additional 1,530 shares during the last quarter. 92.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

WW International Company Profile (Get Rating)

WW International, Inc provides weight management products and services worldwide. The company operates in four segments: North America, Continental Europe, United Kingdom, and Other. It offers a range of nutritional, activity, behavioral, and lifestyle tools and approaches products and services. The company also provides various digital subscription products to wellness and weight management business, which provide interactive and personalized resources that allow users to follow its weight management program through its app and Web-based products, including personal coaching and digital products; and allows members to inspire and support each other by sharing their experiences with other people on weight management and wellness journeys.

