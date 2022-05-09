WW International, Inc. to Post Q2 2023 Earnings of $0.34 Per Share, Jefferies Financial Group Forecasts (NASDAQ:WW)

WW International, Inc. (NASDAQ:WW – Get Rating) – Investment analysts at Jefferies Financial Group reduced their Q2 2023 EPS estimates for shares of WW International in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, May 5th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst S. Wissink now anticipates that the company will post earnings of $0.34 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.47.

Get WW International alerts:

WW International (NASDAQ:WW – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.28) by $0.16. The business had revenue of $297.76 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $298.60 million. WW International had a negative return on equity of 20.72% and a net margin of 6.52%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 10.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.20) earnings per share.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Citigroup restated a “positive” rating on shares of WW International in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Truist Financial reduced their target price on WW International from $22.00 to $12.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. DA Davidson reduced their target price on WW International from $30.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded WW International from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. Finally, Craig Hallum cut their price objective on WW International from $18.00 to $12.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, WW International has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $22.00.

Shares of WW opened at $9.83 on Monday. WW International has a 1 year low of $8.83 and a 1 year high of $41.13. The stock has a market cap of $688.92 million, a P/E ratio of 9.19 and a beta of 1.58. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $10.15 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $13.64.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in WW. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its position in WW International by 394.0% in the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 625,162 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,081,000 after buying an additional 498,621 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of WW International by 11.8% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 923,945 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,903,000 after purchasing an additional 97,579 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its position in shares of WW International by 661.0% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 64,389 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,175,000 after purchasing an additional 55,928 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank increased its position in shares of WW International by 177.4% during the 3rd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 75,257 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,452,000 after purchasing an additional 48,131 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Everence Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of WW International during the 4th quarter worth approximately $220,000. 92.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About WW International (Get Rating)

WW International, Inc provides weight management products and services worldwide. The company operates in four segments: North America, Continental Europe, United Kingdom, and Other. It offers a range of nutritional, activity, behavioral, and lifestyle tools and approaches products and services. The company also provides various digital subscription products to wellness and weight management business, which provide interactive and personalized resources that allow users to follow its weight management program through its app and Web-based products, including personal coaching and digital products; and allows members to inspire and support each other by sharing their experiences with other people on weight management and wellness journeys.

Further Reading

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for WW International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WW International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.